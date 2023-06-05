London cyclist left with serious injuries as £12,500 bike stolen by gang
As well as losing several teeth, cyclist also suffered broken jaw, scapula and collarbone in incident
An east London cyclist was left needing surgery after being savagely beaten by a hooded gang in a violent bike theft last month.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday 23 May at approximately 19:45. It saw the victim, a man in his 40s, who was riding a Specialized S-Works Tarmac with Roval wheels pushed from his bike by a group of hooded males who had gathered next to the cycle lane on Lea Bridge road.
The attack happened on the stretch of road between the Lea Valley Ice Centre and Lea Valley riding centre, which is just a short distance from Lee Valley VeloPark across Hackney Marshes.
The suspects involved were all allegedly riding bicycles, and were dressed in black hoodies. After the victim had been pushed from his bike, one of the group then took it and rode away over the marshes while the others allegedly then repeatedly kicked the victim, breaking his jaw in two places and knocking out several teeth.
Other injuries that the victim obtained in the horrific incident include a broken collarbone and scapula.
DC Helen Cordes said it was “imperative” that those responsible were tracked down.
"This incident has left the victim with possible nerve damage and has resulted in him needing a number of surgeries,” Cordes said. "This area is routinely used by commuters and I would ask any cyclists in the area at the time to share any helmet or body cam footage that may have captured this incident or suspects. I would also ask anyone in the trade to be on the lookout for this bike and anyone attempting to sell such a high-spec bike."
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7178/23MAY. To remain 100 per cent anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Machete-wielding bike robber jailed
In a related incident, last month, the robber who stole British pro Alex Richardson’s bike in Richmond Park was sentenced to six months in jail.
In October 2021, the robber, who was just 15-years-old at the time of the robbery followed Alex Richardson, who rode for Alpecin-Fenix at the time, on a moped after he finished training in Richmond Park, a popular riding spot for cyclists in South London.
He then dragged the bike away from Richardson as he held on, leaving the British rider with injuries to his ribs, back, knees, ankles and arms before threatening him with a machete.
Similar violent incidents have been narrowly avoided in London in recent months. Last July James Marshall of Penge Cycle club was threatened with violence by masked thugs on a motorbike as they attempted to steal his bike.
In June last year, 39-year-old Jennifer George said she had also experienced harassment from male motorcyclists in what she feared was an attempt to steal her bike.
Around the time of the incident involving Marshall, British Cycling published a response to the swathe of similar incidents across London, urging the police to take swift action to protect local riders.
British Cycling said: “Since being alerted to this latest spate of incidents we have raised the issue once more with the relevant police forces and Transport for London to highlight known flashpoints and urge them to take swift action to protect and reassure local riders.”
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University.
