London e-bike sharing scheme investigated over 'free' claims

Forest offer "10 minutes free daily", but a charge is always incurred

Forest e-bike in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A London e-bike sharing company is being investigated by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) over its claim that users can have "10 minutes free daily", which is attached to all its bikes across the capital.

The ASA confirmed the investigation this week after London Centric revealed that it had contacted the regulatory body over the claim.

Adam Becket