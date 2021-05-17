Matej Mohorič says he's 'super lucky' to have come away mostly unscathed from Giro d'Italia crash

Matej Mohorič has said he's "super lucky" to have walked away from his alarming crash at the Giro d'Italia with only minor injuries.

On a descent during stage nine, the Slovenian flipped over his handlebars whilst navigating a corner in what was a worrying-looking crash. His back wheel had lost grip and then re-gripped on the tarmac, then sent careering into the curb, his wrecked bike left lying on the floor and the forks looking like they'd snapped.

Mohorič did look to be considering getting a spare bike and continuing but he then abandoned the race and was taken to hospital.

Bahrain-Victorious say their rider remained conscious throughout and was found to have suffered a minor concussion and multiple cuts and grazes, returning to the team hotel that evening to undergo UCI post-concussion protocols and to be monitored by the team doctor.

"Matej was responsible following the crash. In some cases, riders like to continue, but he felt he was not feeling right," said Bahrain-Victorious Head Doctor Daniele Zaccaria.

>>> Connor Swift says he thought he celebrated too early before photo finish confirms Tro-Bro Léon victory

"This is important when dealing with a concussion and head injuries. The helmet did its job, and the dynamics slowed the impact. I want to thank the Giro medical team, who were really well organized and did a great job."

Having arrived back at the hotel, Mohorič also let everyone know he was fine and that fortunately his bike and helmet took most of the impact.

"I'm okay," he tweeted. "My bike and helmet took the most of the impact and I was super lucky. No broken bones, minor concussion and no headache at the moment. I am being monitored by our medical staff."

At the recent Tour de Hongrie, Bora-Hansgrohe's Rüdiger Selig was spotted performing his own concussion protocol for team-mate and race leader Jordi Meeus on stage three.

Concussion protocol performed by Rüdiger Selig #Tourdehongrie pic.twitter.com/q9WuPfjtM9May 14, 2021 See more

The German removes Meeus' sunglasses and runs his finger across the Belgian's field of vision, Meeus nodding and saying he's fine to continue.