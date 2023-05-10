Mavic and Weldtite among creditors facing being left out of pocket from UK distributor's collapse
French wheel giant is among list of 156 trade creditors to the business who are estimate to be owed a total of £20m
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Wheel giant Mavic and British bike product manufacturer Weldtite are among a list of 156 creditors that could be left up to £20m out of pocket after the collapse of major UK cycle distributor Moore Large.
The long-standing British distributor of bikes and cycling kit collapsed in March leaving many brands to have to sort their own alternative distribution channels in the UK. Lake shoes were among those that had to set up their own operations following the collapse.
In a statement of affairs filed at Companies House, the company directors reported that just £305,000 was expected to be available to pay unsecured creditors owed £5.9m.
In addition there was a deficiency in the amount available to pay unspecified companies with a floating charge on the company (these are most often banks and other financial institutions) of £14.4m.
It said that they assed that there wasn’t assets to cover the total of just over £20m of debts.
In a long list of estimates of money owed to 156 unsecured creditors Mavic was listed as being owed £6,951, while Weldtite was reported to be owed £9,717.
A spokesperson for Mavic said: “We are saddened such a historic company has ceased trading. We, at Mavic, wish all the staff all the best in finding new positions.” Weldtite did not respond to a request for comment.
The company also owed several different companies that are part of the Suntour componentry business, it said in total the four companies were owed just over £749,000.
Among the other big creditors to the company are Bangkok Cycle Industrial, a Thai manufacture of components, which is owed £430,879; delivery company FedEx Express which was listed as being owed a total of £633,255 spread over two different entries; and JAS Forwarding, a UK freight company, which was owed over £1m.
Auction house John Pye has been running a series of auctions of Moore Large stock in an effort to recover as much money as possible for creditors.
Bikes and other kit have been on sale at huge discounts as part of the recovery effort.
Administrators are due to file a more detailed breakdown of the anticipated realisations from the company's administration at some point next week.
Memorabilia has been on sale too including a signed jersey from Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan and ones from Chris Hoy and other UK track racing stars.
In April last year Moore Large went through a management buyout. Its board of directors Dale Vanderplank, Adam Garner, Adam Biggs and Andrew Walker, acquired the business from the Moore family, who had established it in 1947.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
All of the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage four
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Specialized says its killed off endurance and all-weather tires with its new S-Works Mondo
Created as an 'endurance race' model, the 700c Mondo is offered in 28, 32 and 35mm widths
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Bikes sell at 80% discount in mega auction
35,000 bikes are up for auction, but beware of the added fees
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
First lots listed in mega 35,000 bike auction after collapse of distributor
More bikes will be available from Monday 27 March
By Adam Becket • Published
-
35,000 bikes to go to auction after distributor enters administration
The online auctions will begin this Friday 24 March
By Tom Davidson • Published