Max Schachmann aims to target third Paris-Nice title in a row whilst maintaining late season form
The German national champion was almost gifted the win at Paris-Nice in 2021 after Primož Roglič crashed twice on final stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Max Schachmann wants to go for a third Paris-Nice win in a row, but intends to maintain his form for targets later in the season.
German road race champion Schachmann has taken the top step at the 'race to the sun' in the past two seasons, winning the 2020 edition in fine fashion and taking the 2021 race on the final day after the yellow jersey wearer Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crashed twice.
Bora-Hansgrohe have set the rider targets to try and aim for in the latter part of the season for 2022, he wants to be more than just the new Mr Paris-Nice.
"Of course I have ambitions there, but we are also trying to reach my top form a little later in the season," he told Radsport-News.
"Overall, I can be satisfied with this season. That is also reflected in my win in the annual Radsport-News ranking. But it's no secret that things were clearly better up to and including the Olympics than after that.”
“I had prepared meticulously for the Olympic Games and the Vuelta a España in the second half of the season. But especially in the Vuelta it didn't go as I had imagined."
Schachmann abandoned the Spanish Grand Tour on stage 13 after not really showing himself to have the legs to compete. This came after a solid ride at the Olympics with a 10th in the road race and 15th in the time trial.
But defending his title at Paris-Nice was his highlight of 2021: "This is something that will last for life. Defending Paris-Nice was a special feeling."
He was vague about the upcoming season goals saying "we are still planning,” but revealed he would start his season at the Mallorca Challenge before heading to Paris-Nice once again.
"Of course I have ambitions, but we also tried to postpone the end of my form a little further into the season."
The first race in the Mallorca Challenge is the Trofeo Calvia on January 26. The German is also expected to race the Ardennes Classics as well as possibly the cobbles after Paris-Roubaix at the end of the 2021 season, finishing 77th.
