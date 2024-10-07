New bikepacking route network opens in Arkansas
The five routes range from 60-190 miles and can be linked together for tours of more than 260 miles.
For those outside of the cycling world, Fayetteville, Arkansas, may be a mere blip on the map of the U.S. Midwest region. The host of the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships is home to some 100,000 residents and a burgeoning cycling community. It's also the neighbouring town of Bentonville, the self-proclaimed mountain bike capital of the world and host locale for the popular gravel race Big Sugar.
Now, Fayetteville seeks to expand its cycling notoriety by opening five new bikepacking routes in partnership with Bikepacking Roots that wind through the region’s rural communities and landscapes, including the Springfield Plateau, the Ozark’s Boston Mountains and the Buffalo River Valley.
Together, the five routes make up the Fayetteville Bikepacking Route Network and the trails range from 60-190 miles (intended for two-to-four-day trips) but can be linked together to create multiple routes stretching beyond 260 miles. All of the routes begin in Fayetteville.
Beginner-friendly overnight loops can be found on the Razorback Greenway route and on the Lake Wedington route. The rugged Boston Mountains and Devil’s Den State Park are visited on a pair of two- and three-day loops. And the Buffalo River country lies to the east, the destination of loops taking three- to four-plus days.
Additionally, the routes range from 3,200 feet of elevation gain (Razorback Greenway Loop) all the way up to 16,500 feet of elevation gain (Buffalo River Loop).
“With more than a million acres of National Forest and hundreds of miles of gravel roads at our door, Fayetteville is a natural basecamp for outdoor adventure,” said Molly Rawn, Experience Fayetteville CEO. “We’re excited to lead the way in launching the first curated set of bikepacking routes in our region from overnight to multi-day adventures.”
There are also two significantly longer routes listed on the Bikepacking Roots page - these were created by the Adventure Cycling Association and 190 and 264 miles, respectively, ranging from 15,200 feet of elevation gain up to 22,500 feet of elevation gain and are meant to be completed over numerous days.
Bikepacking Roots’ Co-Founder and Routes Director, Kurt Refsnider, led the development of the new network, in collaboration with local experts like Andrew Onermaa of Ozark Gravel Cyclists.
“The terrain and gravel riding opportunities in the Fayetteville region are incredibly diverse,” Refsnider said. “This is the perfect place to host a suite of routes that cater to the full spectrum of bikepackers. The route network takes riders to some absolute gems along the way.”
Those interested in these routes can check out the multiple online resources compiled by Bikepacking Roots.
