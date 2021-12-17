New UAE women's team reveals 2022 jersey, riders and sponsor
The new look team is replacing the Alé-BTC-Ljubljana squad in the WorldTour
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
New look women's WorldTour squad UAE Team ADQ have revealed their roster, new jersey and sponsor for the 2022 season.
This new name is taking over from the Alé-BTC-Ljubljana team in the women's WorldTour, marking the investment of yet another male team sponsor into the women's side of the sport with UAE Team Emirates joining.
The sponsor, ADQ, is a growing sovereign wealth fund that is worth about $100 billion and is reportedly the United Arab Emirates' third largest investor.
>>> Vuelta a España 2022 route: New Asturian summit finish, Sierra Nevada and the return to Madrid
Looking at the squad for the new season, the team's line-up hasn't changed much at all with former world champion Marta Bastianelli leading the line along with Spanish champion Mavi García with seven others staying on.
There are six newcomers to the team too with UAE rider Safeeya Al Sayegh bringing the sponsors a home rider, junior world time trial champion Alena Ivanchenko is joined by fellow Russian Maria Novoloskaia.
Italians Sofia Bertizzolo and Erica Magnaldi also join with Swiss rider Linda Zanetti completing the list.
The UCI confirmed that the team would be part of the women's WorldTour as part of six new teams joining the top division of the sport.
They will be without their star rider of 2021 in Swiss champion Marlen Reusser as she will be moving on to join Team SD Worx in the new year.
But this new team will be looking to grow as the women's WorldTour has expanded hugely, not just with teams but also races as the 2022 calendar currently includes 68 days of racing, thanks to the inclusion of multiple new stage races such as the Tour de France Femmes and the Battle of the North.
UAE Team Emirates principal, Mauro Gianetti, said when the team announced they would be making a women's squad: "We are pleased to announce that we are working to create a female team to compete on the world stage as part of the UAE ambition to develop cycling, in support of a global project that started back in 2017.
"Together with the Alé-BTC-Ljubljana Team we have found the right opportunity and the availability we were looking for and, in collaboration with the UCI, we are preparing all the necessary documents for the completion of the acquisition of the WorldTour licence starting from January 1, 2022.
"In the coming weeks we will have the definitive framework and we will be ready to present the project."
UAE Team ADQ 2022 squad
Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
Mavi García (Esp)
Safeeya al Sayegh (UAE)
Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
Eugenia Bujak (Slo)
Alena Ivanchenko (Rus)
Erica Magnaldi (Ita)
Maria Novoloskaia (Rus)
Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
Ursa Pintar (Slo)
Laura Tomasi (Ita)
Anna Trevisi (Ita)
Sophie Wright (GBr)
Linda Zanetti (Sui)
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Women's WorldTour race days increase to 68 with Challenge by la Vuelta stage boost
With the addition of an extra stage in Spain, the Tour de France Femmes and the new Battle of the North, the calendar has grown substantially
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali and Migel Angel López to ride Giro-Tour double
Astana-Qazaqstan release schedule for their leaders in 2022, with Alexey Lutsenko riding the Tour de France
By Adam Becket • Published