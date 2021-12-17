Women's WorldTour race days increase to 68 with Challenge by la Vuelta stage boost
With the addition of an extra stage in Spain, the Tour de France Femmes and the new Battle of the North, the calendar has grown substantially
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
The number of race days in the women's WorldTour has grown substantially for the 2022 season, thanks to new stage races and extensions to others.
On Thursday, the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta announced that it will be extending its stage race from four days to five, adding to the list of new stage races in the women's top division calendar.
This brings the total race days to 68, vs 37 in 2021.
The total number in 2019 was 54 days - though this included nine days of the Giro Donne, which in 2021 was ranked out of the World Tour due to factors such as lack of TV coverage - yet the 10-day race still featured heavily in most team's plans. For 2022, it is back in the list of most prestigious events. Covid cancellations hit the 2020 season badly, with 21 total days' of racing.
Some of the new events include the Tour de France Femmes, which replaces La Course, the Battle of the North, which takes the place of the Tour of Norway and the new stage race around the revamped RideLondon.
>>> Scott Davies retires at the age of 26 after struggling with injury
In 2021 the women's WorldTour peloton finally had a chance to race the Paris-Roubaix cobbles, albeit almost two years after the planned inaugural addition (and 125 years after the first men's race). Despite this historic addition, there were still just 37 days of racing in the WorldTour.
This all changes in 2022 with a staggering jump to 68 days of racing, with 10 stage races set to take place. Two of which take place in the UK with the Women's Tour and the RideLondon Classique.
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) said in a recent press conference that she thinks women's racing will change as the calendar becomes more expansive.
"In my position, as a leader in women's cycling over the last five, 10 years, whatever. I've kind of had to be on form all the time because we're expected to be able to win on lots of different terrain, but I think the more professional the sport is getting the more specialist people are becoming.
"So I think you'll see specific teams developing, like you do in the men's cycling, that you have like a spring team [for the Classics] and then you know, a grand tour team or whatever."
This is seen a lot in the men's side of the sport with leaders aiming for specific goals over a very long season, and supporting riders primed to play a role in each discipline.
Vuelta a España director, Javier Guillén, said: "In 2015, we presented a pioneering race in our country, with the hope of making it an international reference. It’s a fun and exciting race.
"You only have to see the extremely high level of participation in 2021 to understand its importance in the women’s WorldTour calendar. We must respond to the challenge demanded by the riders, and do so by making it the toughest route to date."
The race that sits alongside the Spanish Grand Tour has grown over the years, starting as a one-day race around Madrid, the race has slowly gone up by a day or two over the last five years now reaching five stages in 2022.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Vincenzo Nibali and Migel Angel López to ride Giro-Tour double
Astana-Qazaqstan release schedule for their leaders in 2022, with Alexey Lutsenko riding the Tour de France
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Scott Davies retires at the age of 26 after struggling with injury
The Welsh rider has been in the WorldTour for four seasons but has struggled to recover from a hip injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's changing teams for 2022 and who's retiring from the world of professional cycling
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Porte and Dennis to ride Santos Festival of Cycling 2022
Confirmed teams and riders taking part in the 2022 Santos Festival of Cycling (January 23-29)
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
UCI announces teams for the 2022 WorldTour with six new women's teams joining the top tier
The women's top division of the sport is growing every year with yet more teams joining
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
UCI reveals it has refused Qhubeka-NextHash's WorldTour licence for 2022
The South African team has struggled with financial issues for the last few years
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'Every WorldTour team is trying to snap up 17-year-olds': Agent concerned over peloton transfer trend
Just a few years ago, riders would typically join a WorldTour team aged 22 or 23
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Who are the British and Irish riders moving up to the WorldTour in 2022?
There have been a number of lower division riders from around the world joining the WorldTour in 2022, Britain and Ireland included
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Women's WorldTour 2021 team ratings: Who was the best team in a thrilling season?
We break down the performances of all 12 teams
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Wiebes takes a dominant win for DSM at the Ronde van Drenthe
DSM place four women in a final break of seven to guide the Dutch sprinter to her 13th race win of the season
By Owen Rogers • Published