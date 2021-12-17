Scott Davies retires at the age of 26 after struggling with injury

Scott Davies has announced he will be retiring from professional cycling at the age of 26.

The Welsh rider said the decision was one he had hoped "wouldn't come so soon," however, referred to his career as a journey he'll be "forever grateful for."

The decision comes following surgery and rehab for a hip injury that halted his 2021 season, culminating in Davies' decision to retire.

Davies is currently on the books of Bahrain Victorious and has been with the team for two years, after two seasons with the now named Qhubeka-NextHash who he joined from Team Wiggins.

In a statement posted to his social media feeds, Davies said: "After a challenging 18 months with injury, surgery, and rehab, I've had to come to the difficult decision to retire early from professional cycling at the end of the year. A decision I'd hoped wouldn't come so soon, but one that comes at the end of a journey that I'll be forever grateful for.

"My 11-year-old self would have never believed that my passion for cycling would one day become my profession. I am incredibly lucky to have been able to race all over the world and to have met some fantastic people along the way. I have gained experiences and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Life as a professional cyclist has taught me the value of discipline, resilience, commitment, attention to detail and trusting in yourself.

"Thank you to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and gave me the opportunities to succeed. To all of my former teammates and colleagues, it's been a pleasure to work with you all.

"I'm sincerely grateful to all the teams I've been a part of, to Welsh Cycling & Sport Wales who have supported me throughout my career, and in particular to all of those who have been a part of my rehab process this year. I owe a special thank you to my friends and family who have supported me through the highs and lows of professional sport. Last but not least, to my parents and longest supporters, Aled and Tina.

"It's now time for me to reflect before deciding on what my next challenges and opportunities will be."

Whilst Davies didn't manage to achieve a pro victory, he did ride some of the world's biggest races including a Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, also taking the under 23 national time trial title.

The hip injury reared its head at the Vuelta, where he finished in 111th place. This meant he needed surgery and he didn't race again until the Bretagne Classic on August 29, which he did not finish, likewise at the national championships, his final race.

Davies was a very talented U23 rider, having collected impressive results against now well-established stars of the sport, not to mention a fourth overall in the U23 Giro along the way.