‘No correlation between price and protection’ - 30 helmets ranked for safety by new study

A new safety test from Imperial College London has tested 30 popular helmets to show protection levels

HEADLab Hiper helmet safety standard rating
(Image credit: Tomasz Tomaszewski)
Adam Becket
By
published

There is no correlation between the price of a helmet and its protection level, according to a new study from Imperial College London, published on Thursday.

Researchers tested 30 of the most popular adult helmets on the market, all medium sized, based on a combination of in-lab testing, data from major retailers, and a survey of more than a thousand cyclists and then ranked them based on their risk level.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest