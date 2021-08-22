Norway's Tobias Johannessen pips Ineos' Carlos Rodriguez to Tour de l'Avenir title after Spaniard's final stage surge
Britain's Tom Gloag was looking good for a top five finish before abandoning on the final day
By Jonny Long
Norwegian 21-year-old Tobias Halland Johannessen has sealed the overall victory at the 2021 Tour de l'Avenir, following in the footsteps of Tadej Pogačar, Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana in riders who've previously won the U23 stage race meant to uncover the future stars of cycling.
The Uno-X rider, competing for his national federation, survived a final stage scare from Carlos Rodriguez, the Spaniard winning the final summit finish stage atop the Col du Petit Saint-Bernard and closing his deficit of 2-18 at the start of the day to just seven seconds across the stage nine finish line.
The fireworks on this final stage were befitting the route, 4,179 altitude metres in 154km, taking in the Col de la Madeleine and the Col d'Iseran.
Italy's Filippo Zana finished third, two minutes back, with the Netherlands' Gijs Leemreize and France's Hugo Toumire rounding out the top five, while there was also a space for Johannessen's twin brother Anders in the top 10, finishing seventh overall, 12 minutes down.
>>> 3,158 miles, 45 days and 12 flat tires: One secondary school student's ride across America
Britain's Tom Gloag was looking good for a top five GC finish before abandoning on the final stage, having crashed the previous day on the final descent before making it to the finish.
The nine-stage race culminated in three summit finishes in a row, Tobias Johannessen winning both stages seven and eight, the prior atop Grand Colombier, when the Norwegian first moved into the overall lead, and then up Saint Jean D'Arves where he strengthened his first position.
Saint Jean D'Arves, Johannessen beating Rodriguez by a second, and winning atop the Grand Colombier on stage seven when he moved up into first on GC.
Result
Tour de l'Avenir 2021 - Final General Classification
1. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), in 28-11-19
2. Carlos Rodriguez (Esp), at seven seconds
3. Filippo Zana (Ita), at 2-05
4. Gijs Leemreize (Ned), at 2-54
5. Hugo Toumire (Fra), at 12-02
6. Martin Messner (Aut), at same time
7. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor)
8. Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den)
9. Daan Hoole (Ned)
10. Joris Delbove (Fra) Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, all at same time
