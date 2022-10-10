Paralympic cyclist in intensive care after freak accident

British paralympic medal winning cyclist George Peasgood is currently in intensive care in hospital after a recent freak accident in which he suffered a diffuse axonal injury.

According to Peasgood’s partner and fellow cyclist Frankie Hall, no other parties were involved in the “freak accident” which took place last week.

Hall confirmed the dramatic news of the incident in a short statement on Instagram.

“As many people already know, last Saturday on our ride, George suffered a freak accident on the bike [no other parties involved]. He has suffered severe injuries, specifically a diffuse axonal injury, and is currently undergoing treatment in a neuro critical care unit,” Hall said.

“Since the accident and for the foreseeable future, I shall be based around the hospital and the rest of George’s family to help with the long recovery journey. We do not have any further information at this stage, we will know more once he regains consciousness, but we appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

Hall also praised the Hertfordshire and Essex Air Ambulance crew as well as other local emergency services for their quick response to the incident.

She added: “I would also like to personally thank the fast action of the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance crew, local police and ambulance paramedics who ensured that George was in safe hands within minutes of the incident. A big thank you to Blue Carpet Management, British Triathlon and British Cycling for their continued support for George.”

27-year-old Peasgood competed at the rearranged 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games in which he took a bronze medal in the Men’s road time trial C4 category, last year. Prior to his success in Japan he also took a silver medal at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in the men’s time trial.

As well as his cycling bronze medal in Tokyo, Peasgood also competed for Great Britain in the men’s PTS5 Triathlon event taking a silver medal. The British cyclist has also taken gold in four recent Paratriathlon National Championship PTS5 events.

Peasgood comes from a family of prolific triathletes. His parents have regularly completed ironman triathlons and his mother has completed ten successive London marathons.