Pascal Ackermann: 'Ralph Denk did not keep his word' on Tour de France selection
The German missed out on Tour de France selection for Bora-Hansgrohe after a winless season so far
Pascal Ackermann has publicly voiced his disappointment with his Bora-Hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk after he apparently promised the sprinter a place on the Tour de France team; a place he did not get.
The German was due to get his first go at the French Grand Tour in 2021 as team leader Peter Sagan looked to add the Giro d'Italia points jersey to his collection. He succeeded in this and then decided to ride the Tour in search of an eighth green jersey.
Ackermann, who has already won the points jersey at the Giro, has struggled for form in 2021 and has not managed a win this season. The highest place he has managed is third, which he has achieved five times this year.
>>> Marc Madiot admits he should've taken Thibaut Pinot out of racing earlier in 2020
In an interview with RadSport-News, Ackermann said: "I was just about to go to motorpacing and get the final touches for the tour when Ralph [Denk] called me. Until then, I assumed that I would be doing the tour. But then I stopped first, and you can imagine the rest.
"I am more than disappointed, I have to say. Ralph was always a man who kept his word. But this time he definitely did not. It was said that I will be doing the Tour for three years. And that is always the case that I shouldn't worry about it. Without this promise, I would not have signed the contract back then. You have to see that too. That's why I am extremely disappointed."
Ackermann has been linked to a move away from the German squad to join UAE Team Emirates, according to Ciro Scognamiglio, a journalist at Gazzetta dello Sport with further reports saying that Sam Bennett (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will rejoin his old team.
In a press conference, Denk said: "In the end, we decided against Pascal because we think that he is simply not in the form at the moment to give a successful Tour premiere"
But Ackermann contradicted his team boss and said: "Of course there was no victory now, but that is no reason for me not to be allowed to participate if the form is right. And it was right.
"If I knew that I'm not in shape, I would understand. But everyone knows, and you can see that from the data, that it's definitely not the shape. I can't understand this reason. He knows that and the team knows that too. That's why I'm so disappointed."
Bora-Hansgrohe's team does look far more focused towards Sagan and the mountains. Sagan has key domestiques around him with Nils Politt, Daniel Oss, Lukas Pöstlberger, and Grand Tour debutant Ide Schelling all making the team.
The climbers in the team include Wilco Kelderman, who finished third in the Giro in 2020, along with Patrick Konrad and Emanuel Buchmann, who returns to racing after crashing out of the Giro earlier this year.
Another rider who has shown excellent form this season is former German champion, Max Schachmann, but he has not been selected for the Tour as he puts all his focus into the upcoming Olympic Games.
The Tour de France starts on June 26 in Brest for the Grand Départ before meandering its way around the country with a brief dip into Andorra, then finishing in Paris on the Champs-Élysées three weeks later.
-
Tour de France 2021: The climbs that could change the race
Here are some of the big climbs that we expect will be vital in the battle for the yellow jersey
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Chris Froome 'can't wait' for Tour de France return after selection confirmed
The winner of seven Grand Tours will line-up as Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Peter Sagan confirmed to target eighth green jersey at Tour de France
Sagan will share leadership roles with Wilco Kelderman
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Who are the bookies's favourites for the Tour de France 2021?
Who the bookies tipping to take the yellow jersey in Paris
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Is this Ineos Grenadiers' team for the Tour de France 2021?
With not long to go until the start of the 2021 French Grand Tour, is this the British squad's line-up?
By Jonny Long •
-
Tadej Pogačar reveals race programme for the second half of the 2021 season
The Slovenian superstar will race his home tour before a defence of his Tour de France title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rotterdam and The Hague look to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2024 or 2025
The Dutch cities of Rotterdam and The Hague have put themselves in the running to co-host the Grand Départ of the 2024 or 2025 Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Jumbo-Visma ask fans to pick their alternate jersey for this year's Tour de France
Team Jumbo-Visma have asked their fans to choose what their kit should look like for the upcoming 2021 Tour de France at the end of June
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •