'Please stop riding your bike immediately' - Specialized recalls commuter e-bike
The recall affects Turbo Como SL models, which may develop a fatigue crack in the steerer tube
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Following a European recall back in January, Specialized and the U.S. Product Safety Commission this week issued a US recall for its Turbo Como SL electric bicycles, warning riders to stop using the bikes immediately due to a potential defect that could lead to a crash.
The company said it has "identified a potential issue with forks fitted to all models of Turbo Como SL bicycles," noting that the fork’s steerer tube "may develop a small fatigue crack which, depending on use, could lead to a progressive failure of the fork, posing a fall hazard."
The recall applies to all Turbo Como SL 4.0 and 5.0 models sold from 2021 onward, in all colours and configurations, including both belt- and chain-driven versions.Article continues below
Mark Schroeder, Specialized’s senior director of quality and test engineering, said the company recognises that many rely on the Como SL for daily transportation and apologised for the inconvenience. "Ensuring you are back on your bike as swiftly as possible is our utmost priority," said Schroeder, but for now, "we ask that you stop riding your Como SL bicycle immediately."
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall came after receiving a report of steerer tube failure, though no injuries have been reported.
Consumers are advised to contact an authorised Specialized retailer to begin the repair process.
"We are in the process of sourcing replacement forks for all affected models/sizes and will be offering a free replacement of the fork at authorised dealer locations as soon as these are available," the brand stated in a safety notice to its consumers. "Brake lines and headset bearings will also be replaced as part of the recall service."
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Replacement components are expected to arrive between mid- and late spring 2026. In the meantime, riders can reserve parts by contacting a retailer and providing their bike’s serial number.
Visit Specialized’s online store locator to find a retailer near you.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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