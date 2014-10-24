Boardman launches two new limited edition road bikes

Halfords is launching two new limited edition Boardman road bikes: the first is a carbon offering with 10-speed SRAM, followed by a lower cost alloy framed entry level bike featuring 8 speed Shimano Claris .

Available from Saturday, October 25, the Boardman Performance Series Road Team Carbon Limited Edition is priced at £999.99. The new bike is equipped with a SRAM Apex 10 speed groupset and full carbon frame and forks, and is given a white finish similar to some of the higher end bikes in the brand’s range. The build is completed with Mavic CXP-22 rims and Boardman’s E4P finishing kit, as featured on the existing Boardman Performance Comp.

Launching in December the Boardman Road Sport Limited Edition will be £499.99. This lower cost model will be similar to the existing Road Sport, but includes a carbon bladed fork on the 7005 alloy frame, with the aim of reducing the bike’s overall weight. The wheels are the same Mavic CXP-22s found on the Performance Series Road Team Carbon. At just 16 speed, the Shimano Claris gearing could leave some riders short on more challenging rides.

Both bikes are available from Halfords.com to click and collect. If you’re planning on buying a bike a new bike online, you can follow our guide for getting your saddle height just right.