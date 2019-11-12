The electrifying new Cannondale SuperSix Evo-Neo

Following the launch of the totally revamped SuperSix Evo back in the summer Cannondale has just released details of it’s e-bike version, the SuperSix Evo-Neo.

Looking almost identical to the non-motorised version it shares all of the same frame design and tech features that Cannondale lavished over the new Supersix Evo. Just with added power.

The new e-bike joins a growing list of electrified lightweight bikes, with the new field becoming an increasingly competitive area in the cycling market.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo-Neo Need to Know

New BallisTec carbon frame that now incorporates a battery.

Same truncated airfoil tube shaping as SuperSix Evo to produce less drag and more efficiency.

SAVE microsuspension tuned carbon frame, dropped seatstays and SAVE seatpost create extra level of comfort.

The ebikemotion system has a 250w rear hub motor and 250wh battery.

The new Cannondale SuperSix Evo-Neo has a particular focus on aerodynamics, with the new bike featuring highly truncated airfoil tube shapes which can generate up to 30% less drag, according to Cannondale.

“We know that drag reduction has a huge effect on speed and performance in cycling,” said Nathan Barry, Cannondale Design Engineer. “This holds true for e-road bikes as well; reducing drag makes it easier to go faster, especially once riders go above the assistance threshold.”

The bike also features the same integrated components that are found across Cannondale’s range such as the SAVE SystemBar, Knot stem and Knot seatpost and the frame is designed to accommodate wide 28mm tyres.

At the bike’s heart is an ebikemotion system that delivers 250w of power from a rear hub motor and a 250wh battery that’s hidden in the frame. That’s less power than the 320Wh that is delivered by the Specialized S-Works Creo SL’s motor, although Cannondale says the system offers three levels of ‘just right’ support up to either the 25kmh EU limit or the US 20mph limit.

Similar to the Specialized e-bike, a range extender will also be available for the SuperSix Evo-Neo which plugs into the charge port and adds 208w of capacity should you want to extend your rides.

One of the big benefits of the ebikemotion system however is its lightweight, and Cannondale claims that the new SuperSix Neo-Evo weighs in at 11.3kg in a size large, in part thanks to the lightweight system and in part thanks to the lightweight carbon fibre frame.

According to the brand, rider’s can also pair their phones to an integrated wheel sensor which will deliver accurate speed, route and distance info as well as other curated information about their bike.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo-Neo models

There will be a total of three new Cannondale SueprSix Evo-Neo models available.

The Evo-Neo One will ship with Dura-Ace Di2 and Knot 45 wheels and cost £7,999.

The Evo-Neo Two will use Shimano Ultegra Di2 and cost £4,999.T

The Evo-Neo three will have a Shimano 105 groupset and cost £3,599.