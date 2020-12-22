Canyon’s Commuter range gets mid-step frames and internal cable routing

Canyon has updated its Commuter range, adding mid-step frames in the women’s specific models, fully internal cable routing and better compatibility with racks and kickstands.

The line-up includes seven bikes, with women’s models featuring a mid-step frame, though this could be useful for men or women who want to make mounting and dismounting easier if leg length or flexibility are limited.

We recently saw Ribble launch a selection of step-through electric gravel bikes, with the sloping top tube there to broaden the appeal of the bikes out to new and returning cyclists.

Canyon’s existing Commuter range starts at £849 for the Commuter 3, whereas this selection begins at the Commuter 5 at £999. However, the new frame has been redesigned to offer internal cable and line routing through the downtube, by running the front brake line through the fork.

All of the models come with disc brakes, and use Gates belt drive with hub gears.

At the back end, the rear triangle has been reconfigured to offer greater compatibility for kickstand and pannier racks, and the mudguard mounts have been designed to hide away – both for aesthetics as well as practicality. The seatpost has also been extended, to offer flex and therefore comfort.

Canyon has made some decisions based on aesthetics, such as the new D-shaped downtube, which transitions “smoothly to the head tube for an elegant, flowing aesthetic” according to Canyon. The cockpit and spacers are also more smoothly integrated into the frame design.

Prices start from £999, for the Commuter 5 and Commuter 5 WMN, which comes with Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gearing. In the middle is the Commuter 6 and Commuter 6 WMN at £1299, which has additional Supernova lights, mudguards, and rear rack. The top of the range is the Commuter 7 and Commuter 7 WMN with Shimano’s 11-speed Alfine internal hub shifting.

The launch comes a few months after the unveiling of Canyon’s Commuter:ON and Precede:ON, electric bike models targetted at those looking to travel in style, with prices starting at £3,099.

The seven new Commuters will be available on canyon.com from Tuesday 22 December.