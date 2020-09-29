Canyon’s Ultimate range receives a spruce up for 2021

Canyon’s longstanding Ultimate range, the German brand’s lightweight ‘climbers’ race bike platform, has had a refresh for model year 2021.

Long been regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the pro-peloton the Ultimate range has served Canyon well in fulfilling a role that makes it one of its most popular road bikes, suited a wide variety of riders and riding styles. It combines low weight, stiffness and a level of comfort that sees it at the top of many riders shopping lists.

For 2021 Canyon isn’t announcing a radically altered frame, much to the relief of many. It still retains its classic frame outline made up of a purposeful and beefy front triangle and chunky chainstays that emphasise efficiency alongside slender and compliant seatstays. The new 2021 Ultimate range will consist of fifteen models covering the two main levels of carbon fibre frame Canyon offer: CF SL at the entry level and CF SLX at higher price points. Canyon are also still producing the ‘ultimate’ Ultimate CFR (Canyon Factory Racing) carbon models but these sit slightly outside the ‘standard’ Ultimate range.

Alongside the three levels of carbon fibre frames available the Ultimate is also offered in both rim and disc brake models – another move that will please the majority of riders.

For 2021 Canyon is introducing four new colour options: Light Blue, Non Blue, True Grey and Rainbow White. These will sit alongside Canyon’s popular stealth carbon option found on most models. The new Ultimate range will start from £1,699 for the rim brake CF SL 7 model. Entry point into disc brakes is now £2,199 for the CF SL 7 Disc. The Ultimate range tops out at £7,149 for the CF SLX 9 Disc eTap. All models will be available to order from September 29th via Canyon’s website.

Canyon Ultimate 2021 range highlights

Canyon Ultimate CF SL 7, £1,699

Canyon CF SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano 105 11 speed groupset, rim brake

Continental Grand Prix 700x25c tyres

Canyon Ultimate CF SL 8 WMN Disc, £2,699

Canyon CF SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra 11 speed mechanical groupset, disc brake

DT Swiss P1800 wheelset, Schwalbe Pro One tyres

Canyon Ultimate CF SL 8 Disc Aero, £4,349

Canyon CF SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra Di2 11 speed groupset, disc brake

DT Swiss ARC 1400 wheelset, Continental GP5000 tyres

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9 eTap Disc, £7,149