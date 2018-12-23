Chris Froome’s Giro d’Italia winning Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

A closer look at the custom-pink Pinarello on which Froome entered Rome on May 27

Chris Froome is used to finishing a Grand Tour on a bike with a ceremonial custom paintjob. However, instead of glancing down to see yellow or red, pink was on the menu when he rolled around Rome on May 27.

The Dogma F10 X-Light was launched just before the 2017 Tour de France and this model doesn’t feature any new components since that launch, but when you win three Grand Tours back-to-back-to-back why would you? Without wanting to tempt fate, the new frame was painted pink the night before the final stage – once overall race victory was all but confirmed – at the Pinarello factory in Treviso.

Before making the 5.5-hour drive through the night to the mechanics in Rome, who then built it up for the final stage, Fausto Pinarello himself wrote a personalised message on the top tube which reads ‘Grazie Chris’, followed by CCCCNCI, an acronym of Fausto’s personal motto, “Who’s there is there; who’s not follows.”

Froome was riding with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset, complemented by the Osymetric chainrings that we have become accustomed to seeing him use throughout his career. For the final stage he used a 54/42on the front and a 11-28-tooth cassette on the back and power data was supplied by a Stages dual-sided meter.

Mechanical reliability is just as crucial as a strong team for a successful Grand Tour campaign, with any mishaps potentially derailing his attack on the Colle delle Finestre. Continental Competition Pro LTD tyres on Shimano C40 tubular wheels reduced the likelihood of any mishaps on the gravel roads of this year’s Cima Coppi.

Specification

Frame: Pinarello F10 X-Light

Frame size: 56cm

Bar/stem: MOST Talon Aero 1K 120/42

Stem length: 120mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares R1

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170

Crank length: 175mm

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular

Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD