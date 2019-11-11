Colnago enters the gravel market with the new G3X

It’s turning out that any brand worth it’s salt must have a gravel specific model in its range for 2020. And next on the list of brands producing an long distance off-road machine is Iconic Italian brand Colnago. Although it has had a long standing cyclocross model, the Prestige, in its range the newly unveiled G3X is it’s first true gravel racer. Taking styling cues from the latest V3 and V3RS road bikes the G3X is purpose built for ‘both gravel and long-distance road riding’ according to Colnago.

The biggest change to the G3X frame over it’s more road oriented stablemates is the geometry. The G3X has been built with longer chainstays and a lower bottom bracket height to add bags of stability when the terrain gets a little more demanding. It also features a lengthened top tube to bring the rider forward and offer a more compact riding position. This also allows Colnago to spec the G3X with a much shorter stem, sharpening up handling and allowing the rider to react to trail obstacles with lightening speed.

Colnago has released one full bike build for the G3X, centred around Shimano’s GRX 810 gravel specific groupset complete with hydraulic disc brakes and larger 160mm rotors for more powerful stopping. Shimano also provides the tubeless ready RS370 wheels. Although capable of fitting the 650B wheel size and corresponding large volume tyres Colnago has opted to keep things more traditional with the 700c version of the wheels. Tyres in this case being Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel H in 700x40c size.

The G3X is available to buy now at a UK retail price of £4299.95.