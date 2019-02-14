Five of the best deals on energy bars, gels and other cycling nutrition

Fuel your rides properly with these deals

Fuelling yourself properly on your ride is vital, but it shouldn’t cost the earth. On this page you’ll find discounts on everything a cyclist needs in terms of nutrition. Whether that’s energy gels and bars or electrolyte drinks and protein supplements, if there’s a good deal, we’ll feature it here.

>>> Energy Gels: What to look for and six favourites

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>>> Energy drinks for cycling: hydration explained

SIS Team Sky grand tour bundle was £20, now £10

Consider this an entry into the world of cycling nutrition. SIS has been a leading company for years now, working with athletes at WorldTour level. For £10 you get two energy gels, some Beta fuel, recovery shakes and a tube of electrolyte tabs. Oh, you also get a cool Team Sky bottle, too.

Buy now: Team Sky grand tour bundle at Science in Sport for £10

SiS Go Energy gel 30 pack were £54, now £27

In each gel you get 22g of carbs to help fuel your ride, as well as a blend of vitamins and minerals to support your immune system. It’s ginger extract flavour, which could be a bit hit and miss for lots of riders.

Buy now: Go Energy + Immune gel at Science in Sport for £27

Don’t want that many gels? Then checkout of the SIS Gel Variety Pack on Wiggle, where you get 10 gels for £7 – down from £14.

Buy now: SIS Gel Variety Pack at Wiggle for £7

Powerbar Isoactive drink mix was £23.99, now £14.95

You can now get 1.32kg of orange flavoured isotonic mix at Wiggle for £14.95, which is a great deal if you’re training a lot. It evens boasts a new and improved recipe, too.

Buy now: Powerbar Isoactive drink mix at Wiggle for £14.95

High5 Zero tubes were £56, now £28

High5 Zero is my choice of drink year round. It’s got zero sugar, which is good for your teeth and I rate how light and refreshing it is. It replaces sodium and magnesium that you lose in sweat, so it also happens to be great for hangovers, too. Not that us athletes get those… There’s 20 tabs in a tube and 8 tubes to this pack.

Buy now: High5 Zero tubes at Tweeks Cycles for £28

SIS Go energy bar mini 20 pack was £24, now £19

Read more: Energy bars for cycling: eight favourite flavours

Buy now: SIS Go energy bar mini 20 pack at SIS for £19

When you ride your bike you need to take on calories to keep you energy levels high. Each of these SIS bars contain 25g of carbs, are made of natural fruit ingredients and fit neatly into a jersey pocket.

Banana Fudge flavour, delicious!