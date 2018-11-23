Black Friday cycling wheel deals – £419 off a Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset

The Black Friday cycling sales continue with this brilliant deal on a pair of Zipp 302 wheels

The excellent Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset is being discounted by a whopping £400 in the Black Friday cycling sales. This particular deal is on a Shimano/SRAM freehub model.

If you click on a ‘Buy now’ link then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. This product has been chosen because we’ve reviewed it and we rate it highly.

Buy now: Zipp 302 front wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £404.99

Buy now: Zipp 302 rear wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £489.99

We’ve reviewed these Zipp 302 wheels, which are marketed as Zipp’s ‘budget’ option, with a retail price of £1299 in comparison to other Zipp wheels which usually top out above £2000. What’s great, is that these wheels are now discounted by a brilliant £400, bringing the whole wheelset in for just £894.99.

We were particularly impressed by how clearly they demonstrate all of Zipp’s advanced technology. The 45mm deep carbon fibre rims were stiff and fast, offering a very nice balance between aerodynamic gains and straight line speed.

Just because it’s budget doesn’t mean Zipp hasn’t sweated the finer details, and the wheels are built with Sapix CX Sprit J Bend spokes and wide hub flanges for stiffness when sprinting out the saddle. There’s a lot of spokes too, 20 on the front and 24 on the rear to be precise. Our tester found the no-nonsense aluminium hubs easy to service, but the good quality bearings should minimise the need to crack them open.

In particular we said “Zipp is renowned for producing super-expensive pro-level wheels with groundbreaking technology but we would hail its first foray into this competitive price point as a major success. The 302s contain Zipp’s vast knowledge and experience within a no-nonsense, stripped-back build that is brutally stiff and devastatingly fast.”

If you were looking to buy yourself a new set of do-it-all carbon fibre wheels then on this discount these Zipp 302s are the wheelset for you.