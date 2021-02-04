Super cycling shoe deals: big reductions on Sidi, Bont, Fizik, Shimano, Giro and more

Your shoes are one – OK, two – of the most crucial pieces of bike kit you can buy. As the interface between your feet and the pedals they need to be able to transfer your power through the drivetrain efficiently but in comfort.

The top racing shoes use very stiff, light carbon-fibre soles which provide a rigid, pressure-point-free platform over the pedal. They can also be very expensive. A rung down, nylon soles are reinforced with carbon-fibre or sometimes simple nylon composite soles will meet both budget and comfort requirements.

Uppers are usually made from a synthetic perforated microfibre for low weight, breathability and durability. Each brand has its own combination of fabrics and technologies to accomplish this. Different brands will also use different combinations of dials, Velcro straps and laces to secure the foot in the most comfortable but powerful way.

Best cycling shoe deals UK

Fizik Infinito R1 at Chain Reaction Cycles £329 £230

With a UD carbon sole, two Boa IP1-B dials and a well ventilated, microtex laser-perforated upper, these are a pair of high-end shoes that are on sale at a price that’s as competitive as their performance. View Deal

Sidi Shot shoes at ProBikeKit £350 £244

The Sidi Shot shoe is a pro-level shoe that has several Tour de France victories under its Double Tecno 3 Push closure system. It comes with a clever adjustable heel retention system for a customised, perfect fit. View Deal

Bont Riot+ shoes at ProBikeKit £150 £109

These heat mouldable shoes from Bont have impressed us in the past, winning a place in our Editor’s Choice end-of-year awards for the products we like best. They come in a, ahem, riot of colours but choice is started to get limited at this price. View Deal