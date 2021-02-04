Super cycling shoe deals: big reductions on Sidi, Bont, Fizik, Shimano, Giro and more

Uppers are usually made from a synthetic perforated microfibre for low weight, breathability and durability. Each brand has its own combination of fabrics and technologies to accomplish this. Different brands will also use different combinations of dials, Velcro straps and laces to secure the foot in the most comfortable but powerful way.
>>> Buyer’s guide: best cycling shoes
The Cycling Weekly tech team have years of experience between them. The shoes featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and we’re sure the deal at the time of writing is a good one. We wouldn’t include anything here that we wouldn’t ride ourselves.
With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best cycling shoe deals UK
Bont Riot+ shoes at ProBikeKit
£150 £109
These heat mouldable shoes from Bont have impressed us in the past, winning a place in our Editor’s Choice end-of-year awards for the products we like best. They come in a, ahem, riot of colours but choice is started to get limited at this price.
Giro Women’s Empire ACC shoes
£259.99 £119 from Wiggle
With its super-stiff Easton EC90 carbon sole and supple upper made from a supple, breathable Evofiber – and of course with the superb adjustability of laces – the Empire ACCs combine power and comfort. Limited sizes left, so be quick!
Fizik R4B shoes
£175 £93.49 from ProBikeKit
With its carbon outsole and microfibre upper, the R4B shoes benefit from the racing tech of Fizik’s pro-level shoes. As we write there’s only size 37 left so if that’s you, you’re in luck!
Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Limited Edition shoes
£260 £182 from Evans Cycles
In two limited-edition blue colours, the Ergo 5s look awesome and have a performance to match, with carbon their soles and TechPro microfibre uppers. A great match with your surgical mask at the team presentation!
Best cycling shoe deals USA
Shimano SH-RC9 S-Phyre shoes at Competitive Cyclist
$425 $294.95
The dream shoe for many riders, with a last that seems to fit more foot shapes than most, the S-Phyre RC9s are all about producing maximum power in maximum comfort. At this price they will cause your bank balance less discomfort too. Read our review here.
Giro Empire SLX shoes at Competitive Cyclist
$349.99 $175.99
Incredibly light, incredibly comfortable and incredibly cool, these are the ultimate lace shoes. With an Easton EC90 SLX2 carbon outsole and a one-piece Evofiber SL upper these are about 100g lighter than the competition.
Pearl Izumi Race Road v5 women’s shoes at REI
$160 $111.73
The V5 uses just a single Boa dial for a secure fit that avoids putting pressure on the soft tissue on top of the foot. The nylon sole has a carbon mid-sole insert to up the stiffness. A great shoe at a great price.
Giro Raes Techlace women’s road shoes at Wiggle $250 $110.74
Giro’s Techlace system combines a Boa L6 dial with laces for the ultimate in comfort and adjustability. The sole is made from Easton EA70 carbon-fibre and they feature replaceable walking pads. Better than half price!
Giro Savix women’s cycling shoes at Competitive Cyclist
$144.95 $115.96
The Giro Savix shoes feature a women’s specific fit, with extra comfort supplied by the single Boa L6 dial paired with a Velcro strap for the best of both worlds. The nylon outsole is compatible with road and mtb cleats.
DMT SH1 carbon shoes at ProBikeKit $371.49 $226.49
The DMT SH1s have a hybrid knit/microfiber construction with double Boa IP1 dials for super-secure pedalling. They have an anatomic full-carbon outsole. Just two sizes left at this incredible price so you’d better hurry.
Bont Helix shoes at ProBikeKit $460.99 $240.49
The only shoes we’ve ever seen with internal cable routing, the Bont Helix’s wires wrap around and under the carbon chassis for a pressure-free but super secure fit. The sole is made from Toray UD carbon-fibre. An awesome shoe now at an awesome price.
Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Leader v4 shoes at REI
$350.00 $244.73
The Leader V4 has a carbon sole, a three-layer seamless upper for breathability and comfort and a ‘zero distraction’ upper fit. The Boa IP1 closure supplies 1mm adjustment and is asymmetric for comfort.