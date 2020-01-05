Sunday trading: Save 50% on Continental tyres plus much more

Over £100 off top end Fizik shoes

This week we’ve found cracking deals on Continental tyres, Endura clothing, Fizik shoes and SiS nutrition. Everything you need to kit out your bike and wardrobe for the coming chilly months.

Continental GP 4000S II road tyre was £59.95, now £29.99

Having now been replaced by the Continental GP 5000 tyres, the extremely good Continental GP 4000 S II tyres are now having their prices slashed.

Buy now: Continental GP 4000S II tyre at Wiggle for £29.99

Endura Pro Sl Primaloft jacket was £129, now £85

For those chilly winter mornings guard yourself with some Primaloft GOLD insulation. The front panels are insulated against the wind while the sides breathe easily. It even has three pockets and a dual zip.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL Primaloft jacket at Evans Cycles for £85

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoes were £329, now £219

Fizik’s top end R1 Infinito shoes are now on a whopping discount. They use Fizik’s Infinito fit system, which should leave no pressure points on the top of the foot. The upper is built over a full uni-directional carbon fibre sole.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Infinito road shoes at Merlin Cycles for £219

Science in Sport Electrolyte gel box of 12 was £20.40, now £8.16

If you’ve got some big rides planned be sure to stock up on gels. These SiS electrolyte gels pack 22g of carbs in to each sachet, giving you an immediate energy boost.

Buy now: Science in Sport Electrolyte gel box for £8.16

