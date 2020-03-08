Sunday trading: Bargains on Fizik shoes, Giro helmets and much more

With the better weather rolling in, now’s a great time to upgrade your kit. This Sunday we’ve found bargains on Fizik shoes, a top end Giro helmet, Continental racing tyres plus much more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Fizik Overcurve R4 road shoes were £194, now £129



Read more: Fizik Overcurve R4 review

In our testing we found the Fizik Overcurve R4s to be comfy enough for all day ride but stiff enough for our hard working turbo sessions. The single boa retention system doesn’t provide any hotspots and the sizing is pretty much spot on – no need to go up in these.

Buy now: Fizik Overcurve R4 road shoes at ProBikeKit for £129

Giro Aether helmet was £259.99, now from £155

Read more: Giro Aether review

The Giro Aether perfectly matches aerodynamics with weight an comfort. The new MIPs integrated sits inside the lid and allows it to slide over itself in the event of an impact, dissipating the impact. When we tested it, we rated it highly enough to award it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Giro Aether helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £155

Continental GP5000 tyres (a pair with free inner tubes) was £120, now £75

Read more: Continental GP5000 tyres review

The Gp5000 tyres are fast rolling and almost indestructible, especially when compared to other top end racing tyres. This particular deals comes with both tyres as well as two free inner tubes.

Buy now: A pair of Continental GP5000 tyres (with tubes) at Merlin Cycles for £75

SiS Go Gel pack (box of 7) was £9.80, now £4.99

Includes flavours: apple, lemon, black currant, orange, pineapple, pink grapefruit and tropical.

Buy now: SiS Go Gel pack at Tredz for £4.99

More great deals

Prime RR-50 SE carbon clincher wheelset was £779, now £429

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £9.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Aria R3 shoes were £264 now £30

Vittoria Rubino Pro IV Contro G2.0 was £39.99, now £22

dhb Classic Thermal bib tight was £70, now £56

Continental GP 5000 tyres (pair) were £119.99, now £69.99

Castelli RS Superleggera ss jersey was £115, now £52.50