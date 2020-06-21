Sunday trading: 40% off a seriously rapid 3T Strada plus massive discounts off Shimano groupsets

This week we’ve found a 40% discount on a 3T aero bike as well as whopping discounts on top end Shimano Dura-ace and workshop quality tools.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

3T Strada Team Force eTap AXS bike was £5,990, now £3,595

Read: 3T Strada Team bike review

3T turned many heads when it first introduced the Exploro, the world’s first aerodynamic dedicated adventure bike. The Italian brand has done it again with its roadgoing, aero 3T Strada. Now everyone is asking the question: is it any good? 3T has claimed to have changed the way it looks at ‘real world’ aerodynamics and the way the bike should feel in terms of comfort.

We rated it highly when tested, with our tester exclaiming ‘The 3T Strada bike is without doubt a futuristic bike, it handles very well and undoubtedly feels seriously fast’.

Buy now: 3T Strada Team Force eTap AXS at Merlin Cycles for £3,595

Shimano Dura-ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99, now £899.99

Shimano’s top end road groupset really needs no introduction. Featuring the lightest materials, most technologically advanced construction and every tech trick at Shimano’s disposal it offers the pinnacle of shifting and braking. This offer is for the mechanical rim brake groupset however Chainreaction also has the disc brake groupset and electronic Di2 versions at much reduced prices.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-ace R9100 groupset at Chainreaction Cycles for £899.99

Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit was£165, now £103.49

One of the secrets for getting the most out of your cycling is making sure your bike is running perfectly and without fault. This tool kit by Feedback Sports includes all of the essential workshop tools every rider should own and wrapped up in a handy case that will allow it to accompany you on cycling trips. The tools are professional quality and will last a lifetime of continuous use without fear.

Buy now: Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit from Probikekit for £103.49

Schwalbe Pro One TLE Addix-Race Evolution was £68.50, now £34.99

Read: Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless range review

The latest version of Schwalbe’s top line Pro One road tyre is an ideal choice for anyone wanting to add more than just a little speed into their riding. The latest Souplesse Carcass construction integrates the Tubeless Easy technology to make it ultra reliable. In addition to the high protection level of the TLE technology, the high-tech fabric V-Guard protects against cuts and punctures. The tyre is currently only available in a 25c width but Schwalbe tyres tend to measure up a little wider than most other brands.

Buy now: Schwalbe Pro One TLE Addix-Race Evolution from Merlin Cycles for £34.99

More great deals:

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

