New Schwalbe Pro One tyre range launched with lower rolling resistance and increased cornering grip

Schwalbe has launched an update of its Pro One tubeless tyre range. It says that it’s aimed for souplesse with the new tyres – an effortless feeling of fast riding and harmony with the bike and the road.

When Schwalbe started the development of the new tyre, its development team manager, Peter Krischio posed the question: “Light, fast and safe. But what else are road cyclists looking for in a tyre?” Schwalbe says that the answer is a tyre that rides like a tubular, provides feedback from the road and has “life”.

As a result of this, cyclists will not fatigue as quickly, allowing higher performance for a longer period, says Schwalbe.

It says that the Pro One has achieved this through a series of updates, starting with a new rubber formulation. Called Addix Race, it’s a mix of different compound formulations in different parts of the tread, with an increased content of silica. The aim has been to increase grip when cornering, without affecting rolling resistance or durability.

Schwalbe has invested in a new compound mixing plant and semi-automated tyre assembly machines to ensure product consistency.

That’s coupled with Tubeless Easy technology and the use of a new polymer puncture protection belt, which offers high levels of cut and puncture resistance with light weight. There’s a triple layer sidewall to extend the protection to the edges of the tyre too.

Schwalbe quotes a weight of 245g for the 25mm Pro One and claims 13% lower rolling resistance, along with 22% more cornering grip than its predecessor, along with optimised aerodynamics and a geometry designed for wider rims of 19mm or more.

Krischio says that he’s convinced that the pros will be switching to tubeless tyres soon and points out that the women’s Canyon SRAM team, amongst others are already riding on Schwalbe’s tubeless Pro One tyres.

He also highlights the ease of mounting Tubeless Easy tyres, without needing tyre levers or a specialist reservoir pump. Part of the new tech in the Pro One is a new bead design, helping to ensure an airtight seal to the rim.

The new Pro One tubeless tyre is available for 700c wheels in 25mm, 28mm or 30mm width, as well as for 650b wheels in 25mm and 28mm and in 20 inch and 26 inch sizes too. European SRP is €69.90. If you’re not ready to go tubeless yet, there are also tubed options for 700c wheels in 23mm, 25mm and 28mm widths.

Schwalbe also has a lighter weight tubeless variant, with a single compound tread. Designed for time trials and triathlon, it claims a further 21% decrease in rolling resistance for the Pro One TT. This comes in 700c x 25mm or 28mm wide, with claimed weights of 205g and 215g respectively.

We were able to ride the new Pro One pre-launch at the launch of the Scott Addict RC in Switzerland in June. The old Pro One was one of our favourite tyres, with a great mix of fast rolling and subtle ride characteristics and it’s something we noted with the new tyres at the Addict RC launch too.

We’ve got a test set of Pro Ones coming in to Cycling Weekly and will be out testing them right away, so look out for a review coming up.