Canyon-SRAM win Giro Rosa TTT with most teams strung out by the finish

Canyon-SRAM won the opening stage of the Giro Rosa – a team time trial finishing in the home town of Fausto Coppi.

Kasia Niewiadoma, the German squad’s climbing specialist who was second overall at the Women’s Tour last month, led the team home to take the first pink jersey of the race.

The UCI World Champions in the discipline crossed the line in 31 minutes 41 seconds, finishing 24s up on second best – Bigla.

The podium was rounded off by CCC-Liv, the team of Marianne Vos and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, in 32-26.

Lotto-Soudal were the first team to finish with four riders together, on the 18 kilometre course which included two steep 5km ascents plus technical descents en route between Cassano Spinola and Castellania.

Other teams allowed gaps to form, perhaps with the general classification considered a greater goal.

Mitchelton-Scott, fourth overall, was led home by Amanda Spratt whilst Boels-Dolmans saw Chantel Blaak finish first with Anna van der Breggen in her wake.

Giro Rosa, stage one: Cassano Spinola and Castellania (18km)

1 Canyon-SRAM – 31-41-15

2 Bigla Team – 32-05-56

3 CCC-Liv – 32-26-46

4 Mitchelton-Scott – 32-34-56

5 Trek-Segafredo – 32-48-91

6 Subweb – 33-01-66

7 Movistar Team – 33-22-78

8 WNT-ROTOR Pro Cycling – 33-31-89

9 Team VIRTU Cycling – 33-26-14

10 Lotto Soudal Ladies – 33-48-77

General classification after stage one

1 Kasia Niewiadoma