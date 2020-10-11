Sunday trading: Big discounts on Castelli winter kit and Lezyne bike lights

Plus a bargain on a set of Oakley Jawbreakers

This Sunday we’ve found deals on great winter ket, including a big saving on an excellent piece of Castelli gear, a set of lights, Giro shoes and much more.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve jersey was £200, now £150

Pick up this Perfetto and grab yourself an early winter bargain, with £50 off one of the finest winter tops available.

Made of Gore-Tex Infinium water resistant fabric on the front and rear but with additional ventilation on the waist. With a suggested temperature range from 4-14 degrees it’ll do you well from autumn through to winter.

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL and Strip Light set was £80, now £53.99

The dual-LED front light pumps out 600 lumens across 9 different models including a daytime flash. All of this is housed in a rugged aluminium body.

The Strip Drive Rear light features a wide angle optic lens that provides 270 degrees of visibility. It pumps out a whopping 150 lumens across 11 output modes.

Giro Republic LX Reflective Road Shoes were £179, now £107.99

These classy road shoes from Giro have a design derivative from the top end Empire models. The use of laces allows you to get a more even fit across the top of the foot and the added reflectivity is a smart touch for darker winter rides.

We’ve typically found sizing up in Giro shoes to be the best bet.

Oakley Jawbreaker photochromic sunglasses were £205, now £134.99

The photochromic lens adapts to varying light conditions, making them great options for winter rides or rides in changeable weather. The Jawbreaker frame is a classic of the Oakley range, offering expansive peripheral views and great protection from the elements.

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.