Sunday trading: Big discounts on Oakleys and Assos kit

This week found some great deals on top end products, including an Elite smart turbo, Oakley glasses and Assos bib shorts.

Elite Drivo II smart trainer was £999, now £749.99

This smart turbo trainer is compatible with Zwift and other third party training software and is capable of simulating gradients of 24%. Via its in built power meter is claims to have an accuracy rating of +/- 0.5%.

Oakley AR03 helmet was £149, now £95

The AR03 is Oakley’s aero helmet which features a slew of top end helmet features without the top end price tag. This includes a BOA retention system as well as MIPs protection system.

Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts were £320, now £184

If you’re looking for a set of premium bib shorts then look no further than this pair of Assos shorts, now on a whopping 43% discount. With a compressive fit they’re sporty but comfortable and come with Assos’ renowned pad.

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses were £155, now £99

The Radar EV Path glasses have become a stalwart of Oakley’s range. They offer expansive peripheral vision in a lightweight design. Rubber tips and grippy nose pads help hold the glasses in place for an all day fit. These models come with a Prizm lens that increases contrast.

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105

Fizik Infinito R1 road shoe was £320, now £230

