Sunday trading: Big discounts on Oakleys and Assos kit

Plus deals on smart turbos
Rupert Radley

This week found some great deals on top end products, including an Elite smart turbo, Oakley glasses and Assos bib shorts.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Elite Drivo II smart trainer was £999, now £749.99

Elite Drivo II smart turbo trainer

Elite Drivo II smart turbo trainer

Read more: Elite Drivo II review

This smart turbo trainer is compatible with Zwift and other third party training software and is capable of simulating gradients of 24%. Via its in built power meter is claims to have an accuracy rating of +/- 0.5%.

Buy now: Elite Drivo II smart trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £749.99

Oakley AR03 helmet was £149, now £95

Read more: Oakley AR03 helmet review

The AR03 is Oakley’s aero helmet which features a slew of top end helmet features without the top end price tag. This includes a BOA retention system as well as MIPs protection system.

Buy now: Oakley AR03 helmet at Wiggle for £95

Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts were £320, now £184

If you’re looking for a set of premium bib shorts then look no further than this pair of Assos shorts, now on a whopping 43% discount. With a compressive fit they’re sporty but comfortable and come with Assos’ renowned pad.

Buy now: Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts at Bikezaar for £184

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses were £155, now £99

Read more: Oakley Radar EV Path review

The Radar EV Path glasses have become a stalwart of Oakley’s range. They offer expansive peripheral vision in a lightweight design. Rubber tips and grippy nose pads help hold the glasses in place for an all day fit. These models come with a Prizm lens that increases contrast.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Elite Drivo turbo trainer was £999, now £599
Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99
Blackburn Outpost bikepacking seatpack was £99.99, now £72.99
Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105
Continental GP 5000 tubeless tyre was £65, now from £22
Fizik Infinito R1 road shoe was £320, now £230

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.