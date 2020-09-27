Sunday trading: Big discounts on winter Castelli kit and bike lights

Winter is coming and it’s time to get ready for colder weather. This Sunday we’ve found a load of great deals on autumn and winter kit including Castelli jerseys and Lezyne bike lights to keep you riding through the winter months.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Light Jersey was £160, now £95.99

Castelli’s Perfetto uses Gore-Tex Infinium 203 stretch lightweight fabric on the front and sleeves and Castelli’s Nano Flex material on the back to remain breathable. It all adds up to a garment that’s water resistant and wind proof, perfect for autumn and early winter use.

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyre was £59.99, now £36

The Continental GP 5000 tyres offer an excellent blend between longevity, grip and pace, making them a well known all round tyre. Its proprietary Black Chili compound adds grip, durability and lowers rolling resistance by a claimed 12%.

dhb Classic Thermal bib tight was £70, now £56

Built from a premium Italian Roubaix thermal fabric, dhb claims these thermal tights are designed to be suitable for rides up to 5 hours in cold conditions. A fleecy front panel helps keep your core warm while a mesh back panel aids breathability.

They use a Giro Air chamois from Elastic Interface which features an anatomical shape for enhanced airflow

Lezyne Hecto Drive 500XL and Strip light was £70, now £49

The Lezyne Hecto Drive is a durable alloy front light that emits 500 lumens of power across 8 different modes, allowing you to tailor the light to your riding conditions. The Strip outputs 300 lumens of light across 11 different modes, with a claimed battery life of 20 hours.

Kask Valegro road helmet, was £169, now from £135

Assos Dimension Data RS bib shorts were £175, now £123.28

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105

Fizik Infinito R1 road shoe was £320, now £230

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.