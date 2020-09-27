Sunday trading: Big discounts on winter Castelli kit and bike lights

Plus deals of thermal bib tights
Rupert Radley

Winter is coming and it’s time to get ready for colder weather. This Sunday we’ve found a load of great deals on  autumn and winter kit including Castelli jerseys and Lezyne bike lights to keep you riding through the winter months.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Light Jersey was £160, now £95.99

Castelli’s Perfetto uses Gore-Tex Infinium 203 stretch lightweight fabric on the front and sleeves and Castelli’s Nano Flex material on the back to remain breathable. It all adds up to a garment that’s water resistant and wind proof, perfect for autumn and early winter use.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto ROS Light Jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £95.99

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyre was £59.99, now £36

The Continental GP 5000 tyres offer an excellent blend between longevity, grip and pace, making them a well known all round tyre. Its proprietary Black Chili compound adds grip, durability and lowers rolling resistance by a claimed 12%.

Buy now: Continental GP 5000 clincher tyre at ProBikeKit for £36

dhb Classic Thermal bib tight was £70, now £56

Built from a premium Italian Roubaix thermal fabric, dhb claims these thermal tights are designed to be suitable for rides up to 5 hours in cold conditions. A fleecy front panel helps keep your core warm while a mesh back panel aids breathability.

They use a Giro Air chamois from Elastic Interface which features an anatomical shape for enhanced airflow

Buy now: dhb Classic Thermal bib tight at Wiggle for £56

Lezyne Hecto Drive 500XL and Strip light was £70, now £49

The Lezyne Hecto Drive is a durable alloy front light that emits 500 lumens of power across 8 different modes, allowing you to tailor the light to your riding conditions. The Strip outputs 300 lumens of light across 11 different modes, with a claimed battery life of 20 hours.

Buy now: Lezyne Hecto Drive 500XL and Strip Light at ProBikeKit for £49

