Sunday Trading: 40% off winter kit and deals on Shimano S-Phyre shoes

We’ve searched through the virtual aisles and picked out three of the most stellar deals on cycling kit from around the web, for both the UK and the USA.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
UK deals
Superior eRX 630 Urban E-Bike
As a car replacement, there are very few people who wouldn’t benefit from an e-bike. The Superior eRX 630 Urban E-Bike has all the features you need for cutting down on those shorter automotive journeys.
Mudguard and rear rack mounts make the bike suitable for all weathers and carrying heavy loads, while a 418 Watt Hour Shimano STEPS system provides enough charge even for longer journeys.
Now 52% off at £1,149.99, the eRX 630 is a complete steal, although do note that only the size large is left in stock.
Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib Shell Jacket
Pearl Izumi calls this their most technical and versatile outer layer. By opting to make the fabric water resistant rather than fully waterproof, breathability is made sufficiently high that the jacket can be worn even if there isn’t a chance of rain.
But should the wet stuff come down, the PI Dry water shedding technology means the Pro Amfib can fend off a shower, allowing you to stop worrying about what the weather’s doing so you can focus on your ride.
Right now, the jacket is on a 40% discount at £119.99
Pearl Izumi Elite Escape Amfib Cycling Bib Tight With Pad
Billed as Pearl Izumi’s warmest cold-weather bib tight, we were very impressed when we tested the previous model of these tights, finding them very warm but still comfortable and breathable.
Featuring the same PI Dry technology and AmFIB soft shell fabric as the jacket, the Elite Escapes are there to keep you going when the weather is at its worst.
Also on a 40%, the tights are now £104.99
USA deals
Oakley Thermal Bib Shorts
Using a water repellent and fleece-back fabric, Oakley’s thermal bib shorts are designed for those changeable days with cooler temperatures and the threat of showers.
Whether on or off road, the Vapor chamois has been engineered to provide optimal comfort for long rides, while reflective highlights on the leg grippers aid visibility.
Discounted by 49%, they’re now available for $86.00.
SH-RC9 S-PHYRE Cycling Shoe
Essentially Dura-Ace for shoes, the RC9 S-Phyres are Shimano’s top of the line road shoes. Designed to balance comfort, stiffness and reliability, these are qualities appreciated by armatures as well as World Tour professionals.
There’s color options for every aesthetic, with the iconic Shinamo blue, simple black or white as well as an eye catching neon green.
Now with a 31% discount, they’re selling for $294.95.
Fast Forward Carbon F6D FCC DT240 SP Wheelset
Coming from the windy Netherlands, Dutch company Fast Forward knows a thing or two about cutting through the air. The 60mm deep profile combined with a 27mm rim width means that cross wind stability hasn’t been sacrificed while speed is pursued.
Tubeless ready and with a wide 19mm internal rim width, these wheels are up to date with modern technologies.
Currently 32% off at $1,464.00, they are selling fast so you’ll have to be quick!
Come back next week for more deals!