Sunday Trading: 40% off winter kit and deals on Shimano S-Phyre shoes

We’ve searched through the virtual aisles and picked out three of the most stellar deals on cycling kit from around the web, for both the UK and the USA.

UK deals

Superior eRX 630 Urban E-Bike

As a car replacement, there are very few people who wouldn’t benefit from an e-bike. The Superior eRX 630 Urban E-Bike has all the features you need for cutting down on those shorter automotive journeys.

Mudguard and rear rack mounts make the bike suitable for all weathers and carrying heavy loads, while a 418 Watt Hour Shimano STEPS system provides enough charge even for longer journeys.

Now 52% off at £1,149.99, the eRX 630 is a complete steal, although do note that only the size large is left in stock. View Deal

Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib Shell Jacket

Pearl Izumi calls this their most technical and versatile outer layer. By opting to make the fabric water resistant rather than fully waterproof, breathability is made sufficiently high that the jacket can be worn even if there isn’t a chance of rain.

But should the wet stuff come down, the PI Dry water shedding technology means the Pro Amfib can fend off a shower, allowing you to stop worrying about what the weather’s doing so you can focus on your ride.

Right now, the jacket is on a 40% discount at £119.99 View Deal