Sunday trading: Save up to £1000 on a Cannondale Synapse plus much more

This week Evans Cycles is discounting the absolutely superb Cannondale Synapse range, making now a great time to upgrade your bike. Alongside this we’re featuring a deal on a Tacx Vortex trainer which brings smart training down to a much lower price. Then there are also deals on Castelli kit and SiS nutrition.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Cannondale Synapse was £2700, now £1700

The Synapse is Cannondale’s endurance model. It uses the brand’s SAVE carbon fibre in key areas of the frame, which offers one of the most comfortable rides that we’ve experienced. The bike also offers tyre clearance for wider tyres and hidden mudguard mounts for winter riding.

This particular model comes with a Shimano Ultegra groupset and Fulcrum wheels.

Tacx Vortex was £379, now £264

The difference between the Vortex and higher end smart trainer models is that this is a wheel on trainer rather than a direct drive model. It does, however, have an interactive flywheel motor that can provide resistance of 950 watts and mirror gradients up to 7%.

A decent budget option for those looking to step into the world of indoor training.

Castelli Perfetto light 2 jersey was £135, now £80.99

A little lighter and cooler than the Castelli Gabba, the Castelli Perfetto Light is just as good when the wet weather rolls in. It uses the brand’s Nanoflex technology on the back that lets heat escape while a lighter Windstopper is used on the front.

SiS Rapid Recovery Powder (1KG) was £26, now £13

The Rapid Recovery Powder delivers 20g of protein per serving which contributes to the maintenance of your muscles immediately after exercise. It also delivers 22g of carbohydrates which is necessary for replenishing energy stores as well as vital vitamins and electrolytes.

Even better, its vegetarian, dairy free, gluten free, wheat free and nut free.

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

