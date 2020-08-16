Sunday trading: Save big on Mavic wheels and Castelli kit

This Sunday we’ve found some great deals across a whole host of top products, including high end Mavic wheels, Castelli jerseys and Fizik shoes.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Exalith wheelset was £1050, now £849

These top end aluminium wheels come with Mavic’s Exalith braking surface to decrease wear and improve stopping power. They also come with specific braking pads to reduce brake squeal. These wheels also ship with a set of Mavic’s own tyres, too.

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey was £115, now from £80.50

As the name suggests, this is Castelli’s aerodynamic jersey, which claims to reduce drag when riding at higher speeds. It has a mesh back to improve breathability, making it suited to riding in hotter temperatures.

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe was £329, now £206

These top end race shoes are now on a whopping discount, coming in at over £100 cheaper. The shoes feature come a full carbon vented sole that blends comfort and performance. This is paired to a perforated microtex upper which is supple and well vented. The shoes close with two Boa dials, allowing you minor fit adjustments on the fly .

Oakley Jawbreakers were £175, now £115

These classic and hugely popular sunglasses are now discounted by a whopping £60. These have a secure fit thanks to their full frames and grippy rubber tips. They ship with a Prizm lens, designed to enhance clarity when out on the road.

