February’s Tech of the Month: Notio drag measuring tool and a Cervélo S3

Tech of the Month is back once again – with the first appearance from Cycling Weekly’s new Tech Editor (yours truly!).

This month we had a tool that measures your coefficient of drag (CdA), some racey tyres, very large sunglasses and an aero road bike from Cervélo.

Notio CdA tool ($950/£950)

The Notio was first launched at Eurobike in 2017 – but this is the first time we’ve had our hands on one long term.

This device is one of several of its kind. It combines windspeed, humidity, air pressure, air density, and then cross references those with power and speed data to obtain your drag (or CdA).

In theory, this should help riders to make changes to their position and equipment to reduce their aerodynamic drag and either go quicker, or save watts. It communicates to an app via Bluetooth, and data can be displayed on a Garmin via Ant+ using Connect IQ. To delve deep into the data, you’ll need to use Golden Cheetah Notio, though basic CdA numbers can be analysed on the app.

How well does it work? Keep an out out in the coming days because we’ve got a full investigation into this and other similar tools coming soon.

The Notio costs $950/£950.

Bolle Chronoshield 2 glasses (£215)

Sunglasses have been getting bigger and bigger in the past few years – and Bolle has joined in with these Choroshield 2 glasses.

A homage to ‘retro cool’, these shades are a reimagining of Bolle’s bestselling Chronoshield glasses – which were a remake of one of its ski goggle designs.

They come with a removable foam ‘sweat catcher’, and the frames are made from a flexible thermoplastic, which can be adjusted to suit any face shape or size.

These come in a range of colours, with assorted lens options available too – we’ve got the phantom photochromic shades which have impressed us in the past. How much? £145 with standard lenses, £215 with the light responsive version.

Cadex Race Tubeless tyres (£64.99 each)

Cadex is Giant’s premium line, launched at the 2019 Tour de France. The name harks back to the brand’s past – Cadex was one of its bike models back in the 1980s.

These tyres are designed with racing in mind. They’re made with a silicone based rubber compound, boasting a 170 thread per inch (TPI) count and they have a Kevlar puncture proof belt.

Notably, the tyres are tubeless ready, and with a number of pro teams adopting tubeless tyres in 2020 it certainly seems that even the performance riders are beginning to come round to the trend.

These come in 23, 25 and 28mm – and we’ve got the middle ground option on test.

The Giant Cadex Race Tubeless tyres weigh 283g each and come in at £64.99.

Cervélo S3 Disc Ultegra Di2 road bike (£5,699)

And finally – the bike of the month is this Cervélo S3 – resplendent in Team Sunweb colours.

This is the brand’s aero road bike. It’s a step down from the S5 with its all in one v-shaped handlebar – this might come at a cost of a few watts, but could make for a more practical riding buddy day-to-day.

Much of the styling – such as the aero tube shapes – comes from the S5, and the brand has been a leading light in aero bikes since the Soloist back in 2002.

This build comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting, with a 52/36 semi-compact chainset, the Canadian brand’s own bar and stem. This model, in a 56, comes in at 7.8kg – retailing at £5699.

Each of these products will be on test over the next month – so keep an eye out for the reviews!