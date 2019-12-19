Cycling Weekly announces Michelle Arthurs-Brennan as tech editor

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan is to be the new tech editor of TI Media’s Cycling Weekly, heading up the historic brand’s product news and reviews across its print and digital platforms.

Previously content & social media specialist at Evans Cycles before editing Total Women's Cycling and joining Cycling Weekly as SEO Analyst in 2017, Arthurs-Brennan has had a transformative impact on traffic and processes at TI, including increasing Google sessions by over 40%, assisting the transition to a digital-first tech workflow, and driving affiliate revenues.

As a first cat racer she has also scored numerous wins and podium finishes in 2019, and she is an active supporter of her club, Norwood Paragon, as well as founding and managing the race team 1904rt.

(Image credit: trixstix)

Arthurs-Brennan becomes the first female tech editor in Cycling Weekly’s 129-year history, and the first at any major UK cycling media brand.

As part of an overall restructure of the Cycling Weekly tech team, there are also promotions for Rupert Radley and James Bracey.

Bracey is promoted to Senior Tech Writer, while Radley will take on the new role of Video Manager, reflecting the importance of this format in growing audience scale, engagement, and revenues.

Arthurs-Brennan said: “I joined Cycling Weekly because I love its unique blend of content both online and in print. We look at what the pros do, but there's also plenty of useable tech and advice for the riders getting out and logging miles on the UK roads.

“I'm excited to progress my career here, and looking forward to bringing the audience in-depth features as well as supporting the existing team in bringing more high-quality reviews and grouptests than ever.”

Simon Collis, content director of Cycling Weekly, said: “In just two years Michelle has had a huge impact at TI Media, combining great organisation and drive with a ferocious passion for cycling in all its forms.

“We’re thrilled to be able to promote from within for this key position in the group, and I can’t wait to see Michelle fulfill her massive potential.”

It has been a busy month for Cycling Weekly, which in November presented its second Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin, crowning the sport’s top riders and grassroots heroes before an audience of industry figures and riders including Rohan Dennis, Alice Barnes, Sean Kelly and Mat Hayman.

Last week saw the launch of 2019’s Editor’s Choice list, which rewards the best bikes and accessories available for purchase in the UK. Delivering more than a million page views and hundreds of thousands of video views, this definitive list is now a key driver of customer demand for road cyclists all over the world.