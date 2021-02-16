Garmin launches new Enduro watch

Garmin has released a new smartwatch, with a claimed maximum battery life of 65 hours.

A year or so ago, this wouldn’t have reported on the Garmin Enduro, but with more and more cyclists tracking their rides – and day-to-day fitness activities – on their wrists, our “patch” has suddenly expanded somewhat.

The new Garmin Enduro is described as an ‘utraperformance’ GPS watch, and comes with customisable power management modes – so users can limit the amount of battery they’re using depending upon the application. The ‘Power Glass’ solar charging lens also extends the life of the unit per charge.

A lot of the focus on development has been on trail running, but the watch can track cycling activities – and among the tech team at Cycling Weekly we’ve become quite fond of this option when gravel riding or mountain biking, via the Garmin Fenix 6.

The Garmin Enduro’s primary benefit over the Fenix 6 is its longer battery life. Like the Fenix 6, it also features recovery notifications, Vo2 max tracking, ‘trail pro’ info about upcoming climbs, and workout suggestions. Health tracking metrics like blood oxygen and ‘body battery’ tracking are also carried over.

Discussing the benefits of the new Enduro watch, Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales said: “Built to last during any training session or ultra-event, Enduro gives ultrarunners and cyclists the confidence that their watch has as much energy as they do, plus the unique insights they need to monitor and improve their performance.

“And with Enduro on their wrist, ultraperformance athletes can focus on the competition instead of their battery life.”

The Enduro places a focus on durability and low weight, so features a Nylon strap and there is the option to choose a DLC coated titanium bezel.

Garmin promises 70 hours per charge in GPS mode, and 80 hours with solar capabilities. As well as GPS tracking, the watch has built-in sensors such as an altimeter for elevation data, barometer to monitor weather and a 3-axis electronic compass.

It can be paired with the ‘inReach’ mini satellite communicator, making it easy to send and receive messages from the watch as well as share location to family and friends.

The Enduro models range in suggested retail price from £699.99 to £799.99.