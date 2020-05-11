Halfords launch free safety checking for all bikes

People are being encouraged to book a free 32 point safety inspection of their neglected bike as part of Halfords’ ‘Get Back on a Bike’ campaign.

With the news that the British public is being told to seek alternative forms of transport to get themselves safely back into work after the Covid-19 imposed nationwide lockdown, as well encouraging the continued pursuance of healthy forms of exercise, the merits of cycling are once again being brought to the fore.

To aid in the mobilisation of the UK’s population, Halfords is incentivising the owners of the ‘seven million neglected bicycles’ it claims are languishing in the backs of garages and sheds across the country to dust them off and get them in action again thanks to its latest campaign. The ‘Get Back on a Bike’ scheme will allow the owners of any bicycle access to a free 32 point safety inspection courtesy of its fully trained mechanics. In addition, Halfords is releasing a series of easy to follow ‘How-To’ maintenance videos to further aid the cycling populace to become fully mobilised.

Each of Halfords’ 450 repair centres located UK wide is open for cycle repairs and will be able to take on the safety checks as well as carrying out further repairs if needed to get people moving. Currently operating on a contactless basis, this practice will continue throughout the upcoming weeks and possibly months to ensure Halfords remains completely COVID-19 compliant.

Customers are advised to book their free check in advance online in case of high demand, however they are welcome to visit their local store and see if there is a technician available. To book, head to Halfords’ Get Back on a Bike page.

The Prime Minister told Parliament last week that Britain should be entering a new golden age for cycling, while on Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out an ambitious £2bn programme to expand cycling and walking, including an immediate £250m fund for infrastructure improvements and a voucher scheme for cycle repairs.

“There has been a huge increase in cycling during the lockdown, but even so there are millions of people in our towns and cities who have bikes they never or seldom use,” said Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords. “For the good of our health, the environment and the NHS, now is the time for commuters to change their habits, get their bikes checked, and start cycling to work.”