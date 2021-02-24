HindSight Edge rear view glasses launched by Physicist and Olympic champion

Invented by physicist Alex Macdonald and developed with Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist, Callum Skinner, HindSight says its Edge rear view glasses offer the dual promise of a performance edge and safer cycling.

HindSight co-founder, physicist and keen cyclist, Macdonald came up with the idea for the glasses after experiencing dangerous close-passing incidents on the roads. Unsatisfied with existing products, he decided to create a “more stylish and functional solution” which didn’t require any setup, maintenance or batteries.

When we covered these glasses at the launch of the Kickstarter, in May 2020, we weren’t sure on the aesthetics – or if performance riders would really use them to cover attacks. Our Tech Editor noted: “Form is subjective but I think it’s fair to say the brand also has some work to do on the aesthetic before cyclists the world over will be convinced.”

Videos on the brand’s website show the glasses in action, but we weren’t entirely convinced, and we’d still like to try a pair before passing judgment. However, the successful campaign does appear to have proved us wrong on the demand front.

HindSight Edge rear view glasses

Developing the idea with close friend and Olympic champion Callum Skinner, the pair were told by 11 lens manufacturers that their proposed lens design was ‘impossible’.

Undeterred, they teamed up with award-winning optical engineer Bob Henderson to create their “unique two-part angled lens with semi-transparent mirrors.”

Macdonald said: “HindSight glasses are designed to ensure the preservation of forward-facing vision, while adding the capacity to look behind.

“When riders currently look behind them, they have no option but to completely eliminate their ability to look forward; this leaves them cycling blind, at speed, with no ability to even react to changes in the road ahead.

“HindSight glasses allow peripheral vision to be maintained in the forward direction while checking behind, giving effectively the best of both worlds.”

Addressing the performance aspects of the glasses, Skinner said: “Managing aerodynamic profile is essential for any elite cyclist, and, by turning back to look over your shoulder, you can easily lose efficiencies in your speed and performance.

“I believe HindSight glasses provide the answer to this and will change the norm as we know it.”

After a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, raising more than £100,000, three models are now on public sale at HindSight’s online store (www.hindsight.store), with prices starting at £174.99 for the Sport model (full price £199.99) and going up to £219.99 for the stylish Hemp Core.