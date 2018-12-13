Le Col launches its first cycling shoes

UK premium brand expands from clothing

Le Col says that its new Pro Carbon shoes, launched today, are the result of years of development and balance rigidity, weight and fit.

The new shoes are made of premium synthetic PU leather, which Le Col says is lighter than real leather or microfiber. The uppers are designed to fit the foot well when under tension, avoiding any hot spots when pedalling for a supple and supportive feel and include venting perforations and mesh inserts. Closure uses an Atop dial and wire system.

>>> New Le Col branded Colnago C64 launched

As you’d expect, the uppers are lasted to a unidirectional carbon sole unit, which is only 2mm thick for a low stack height and good power transfer, and the soles include a channel through the sole to provide improved ventilation. There are rubber toe and heel bumpers to help avoid scuffing and the EVA insole is removable and washable.

Le Col was founded by former pro cyclist Yanto Barker, who says: “I wanted to make shoes that remain rigid and un-flexing in the face of your fiercest sprint or out of the saddle effort. It was also imperative that they deliver a reliable long lasting fit that were durable and non-stretching. I believe the Le Col Pro Carbon road shoes tick all of these boxes and more.”

Barker says that the decision to add shoes to the Le Col range was prompted by his desire to provide stylish, well made shoes with a classic style and clean looks which met his needs as an ex-pro.

>>> Le Col by Wiggins cycle clothing range launched

For a premium shoe, where prices now are often north of £300, they are competitively priced at £250. For the moment, they’re available in sizes 43, 44 and 45 only. Le Col quotes a weight of 545 grams per pair for a size 43.