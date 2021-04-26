Relaunched Roval Rapide C38 carbon all-rounder wheelset gets new hubs and a lower price

Specialized’s wheel brand Roval has launched a new version of the all-rounder Roval C38 wheelset and priced it lower than the previous one.

With brands such as Zipp with its popular 303S upping the ante in the hard-fought £1K carbon all-road wheel war and smaller British brands such as Hunt, Parcours and Vel entering the fray and gaining ground very fast, Specialized has responded by firing off a new Roval C38 that drops £100 off its price, bringing it to £1,150 in the UK/$1,000 in the USA per set.

“All too often the performance advantages that carbon-fibre provides are out of financial reach for most,” says Specialized.

“The Rapide C38 de-escalates the high-tech carbon arms race; merging our incredibly light but incredibly tough, sensibly aerodynamic, workhorse C38 rims with the dependable, affordable performance of DT Swiss 370 hubs and J-bend spokes.”

Specialized goes on to attribute leading-edge aerodynamics, proven reliability and light weight combined with superb durability to the new wheels, claiming: “These are the go-to training wheels for the world’s fastest racers, and about the highest performance per dollar you’ll find anywhere.”

As with the earlier model, the rim is tubeless-ready with a 21-mm internal width and optimised for use with wider tyres. Rim depth remains at 38mm.

Weight also remains the same at 1,560g or 1,600g with the rim tape.

The main difference is that the previous Roval C38 wheels used DT Swiss 350 hubs; the new versions use DT Swiss 370s, which use the brand’s star ratchet system in the rear hub rather than the older three-pawl system.

As before, it’s a disc-only wheelset.

Here’s the full specification:

21mm internal rim width

Carbon clincher

Tubeless ready

New DT Swiss 370 Centerlock Hub – 18t Ratchet System LN

Thru-axle: 100x12mm & 142x12mm

Weight: Front 714g; Rear 886g; Set 1,600g with tubeless rim tape

SRP: £1150

Wheelset Lifetime Warranty – No-Fault Crash Replacement Policy

The new Roval Rapide C38s will be available immediately.