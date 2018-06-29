New Tarmac SL6 Disc models launched by Specialized

If you were after a disc brake version of the latest Spesh Tarmac SL6, you used to need deep pockets: the disc brake bike was only available in S-Works spec in men’s and women’s variants, priced at £9250.That’s until now, with Specialized launching four new spec levels of the Tarmac Disc. Prices range from £2250 for the Tarmac Disc Sport up to £5750 for the Tarmac Disc Pro. Most have immediate availability.

>>> Tarmac SL6 S-Works review (rim brake)

The £5750 Disc Pro and the £4000 Disc Expert (which comes in men’s and women’s versions) models get a FACT 10r frameset which has a D-shaped seat tube and seat post for aero benefits and increased compliance.

The Disc Pro gets Ultegra Di2 shifting and Roval CL50 Disc carbon tubeless ready wheels, along with a host of other Specialized components.

The men’s and women’s Disc Expert come with mechanical Ultegra and Roval C38 Disc carbon wheels. The Roval C38 Disc wheels are new and will also be available aftermarket, with a retail price of £900.

Tarmac SL6 Disc Comp and Disc Sport

The other new specs get the Tarmac SL6 FACT 9r frameset. Instead of the D-shaped seat tube, this has a conventional round seat tube and seat post.

The Tarmac SL6 Comp comes in men’s and women’s versions and costs £2750. It comes with Ultegra hydraulic with mechanical shifting and DT Swiss R470 Disc alloy wheelset.

Finally, the Tarmac SL6 Sport Disc will cost £2250 when it becomes available in August. This comes with Shimano 105 hydraulic shifting and the same DT Swiss R470 Disc wheelset. Like the rest of the Tarmac Disc range, there’s a carbon seat post. Again, there’s a women’s version.