You can now buy a gym spec Wattbike Icon for your home

With the increase in the severity of the UK lockdown thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, indoor training brands have seen a huge upsurge in popularity with many selling out of available UK stock.

Wattbike is one such brand and has seen demand for the Atom indoor training bike rapidly exceed its supply. Rather than disappoint potential customers it has decided to make it’s commercial indoor trainer, the Icon, available for the general public to buy and use at home for those of us who want to carry on training.

Designed to improve the performance of athletes of all ages and abilities, and most often seen in gyms, health centres and elite sports institutions across the world, the Wattbike Icon has been introduced to compliment the incredibly popular Wattbike Pro and Trainer in commercial settings.

Following the recent closure of all UK gyms and leisure centres, Wattbike is making the brand new Wattbike Icon available for just £2,499 – a saving of £620. Built for commercial use and including the full colour, 11” performance touchscreen, the Wattbike Icon can be purchased by the public for a limited time only, with the option of 6 months’ 0% finance.

The pioneering Wattbike Pro/Trainer set the standard for indoor bikes and is used by professional athletes, coaches and performance centres across the world. The new Wattbike Icon is their direct descendent.

Borne from the Pro/Trainer, the Icon uses both magnetic and air resistance, but with an upgraded magnetic resistance to allow for more precise resistance adjustments. Highly adjustable for the perfect bike fit, it can be customised with your own choice of pedals and saddle.

The high-definition performance touchscreen includes workouts, plans, tests and the brand new interval builder, allowing riders to create the ultimate personalised workout.

Wattbike’s industry leading pedal analysis, Pedal Effectiveness Score and Polar View is available, as is ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allowing connection to other leading training and racing apps, though unlike the Atom the resistance can’t be influenced by an external app and users instead need to use the manual shifting system supplied.

The Wattbike Icon is now available to purchase through Wattbike’s website.

Richard Baker, CEO of Wattbike says, “Although the most important thing right now is the health and well-being of our community, we know that in these challenging times many people will be missing their regular gym session or Wattbike class. That’s why we’ve taken the step to offer the Wattbike Icon directly to the public, with a large discount and 0% finance options available. The Icon builds on the legacy that the Wattbike Pro and Trainer created and offers a fantastic workout to gym goers and professional athletes alike so you can continue your usual training routine.”