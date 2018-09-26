Pearson Cycles All Mod Cons is designed as a go anywhere/do anything machine

New bike gives lots of ride options

Pearson Cycles has launched its new gravel offering, the All Mod Cons. It’s the niche brand’s entry into the burgeoning field of bikes that can be set up for cyclocross, gravel riding, touring or just as a stable, mudguarded winter road bike.

Pearson Cycles says that the All Mod Cons is designed with a higher front end for a less aggressive riding position that’s good for longer road rides as well as rougher terrain.

>>> Gravel bike buyer’s guide: best bikes for your adventures in 2019

The All Mod Cons is priced at £1400 and comes with a triple butted alloy frameset with a fork with an alloy steerer coupled to carbon legs. There’s Shimano R5800 105 shifting with a compact chainset and 11-32 cassette.

Wheels are Fulcrum Racing 7, running on 12mm thru-axles and come with 25mm Conti tyres – although there’s enough frame clearance to size up to 45mm tyres if you’re heading off road. Rather than Shimano’s hydraulic disc brakes, you get TRP Spyre mechanical disc stoppers, while finishing kit come from Ridley’s 4ZA component brand.

The All Mod Cons is available in five sizes and Pearson gives you free bike sizing as part of the deal, to make sure that you’ve got the right option for agile handling before you hit the trails. The All Mod Cons comes in graphite grey.