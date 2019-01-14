Peter Sagan riding Specialized Allez Sprint bike in the Tour Down Under Classic

An alloy machine with disc brakes and clincher tyres – whatever next?

The 2019 Tour Down Under kicked off yesterday with the Down Under Classic, a one hour criterium around a city centre circuit in Adelaide. So what better place for Sagan to ride the Allez Sprint, Specialized’s alloy criterium bike?

Decked out in Bora-Hans Grohe’s livery with a green back end and silver front/lower parts, the Allez Sprint comes with an aero carbon seatpost and aero profile seat tube.

Specialized says that the Allez Sprint’s alloy frame uses D’Aluisio Smartweld Sprint technology, which allows more material to be placed strategically for increased stiffness and compliance where it’s most need.

The frame is coupled to the brand’s top-tier Tarmac Disc FACT carbon fibre fork, for extra stiffness and sharp steering.

You can pick up a stock Allez Sprint with Shimano 105 gearing for £1900, but Sagan’s machine was kitted out with fancier components: he had an upgrade to Dura-Ace Di2, while the alloy DT Swiss wheels are replaced with deep section Roval CLX64 carbon wheels. In another departure from the normal pro fare, the Rovals are clinchers rather than tubs.

With the short duration, flat course and sharp bends of the Tour Down Under Classic, Specialized obviously decided it was a great opportunity to show off the other bikes in its catalogue, besides the high end S-Works carbon numbers. It didn’t seem as if riding an Allez slowed Sagan down much, as he raced to second place.

But we guess Sagan will be back on his more customary ride once the Tour Down Under gets going in earnest tomorrow.