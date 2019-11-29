Pinarello’s new £7000 frameset ready for the 2020 Olympics

Not wanting to be outdone by the stunning track bike the British track squad will be racing next year Pinarello has announced the new MAAT track bike that it hopes will be the key to Italian success on the boards of Tokyo.

Taking over from the Bolide HR that famously helped Sir Bradley Wiggins take the hour record, the new MAAT pushes the aerodynamic advantages even further. With the UCI scrapping the archaic 3:1 tubing ratio restrictions, Pinarello was able to redesign the frame of the MAAT to create a very wind-cheating profile. This sees the head tube, fork and seat stays adopting more elongated and extreme aero shaping to hopefully see success in both sprint and endurance events. The fork in particular has not only the aero shaping but a wide stance designed to improve airflow, not only around the front wheel but also across and around the rider’s legs.

True to Pinarello’s design ethos on other models the MAAT has an obviously asymmetric design that Pinarello says is to “optimally counteract the asymmetric forces generated during pedalling, to provide symmetrical behaviour when riding the bike”. This is also mirrored in the large, squared off chainstays that look to give zero flex and no loss of power even for the biggest sprinters.

Pinarello has also adopted a longer reach through a inclusion of a longer top tube for each of the five sizes available due to the requirements of the events the frame is designed for. It still abides by UCI maximum reach restrictions by using shorter stem lengths than previously used.

It’s the cockpit that is also unique to the MAAT. The striking one piece carbon design incorporates shaping to mimic shifter hoods allowing racers to adopt the more popular (and aerodynamic) riding position afforded by riding ‘in the hoods’. It comes in a single 38cm width with 8.5 degrees of flare. As well as the pseudo-hoods and an aero profile it also features a reducing diameter section near the middle “for better control during Madison hand-slings”.

Built from Torayca T1100 1K carbon fibre (the same as Pinarello’s Tour winning Dogma F12) Pinarello claim a bare frame weight, unpainted for an unspecified size, of 1350 grams. As with any bike to be used at the Olympics, to comply with rulings and eligibility, it will be on sale to the general public. You can order the MAAT frameset with three different colour options from your local Pinarello dealer. Expected UK availability is around April 2020. And then there’s the cost. The new MAAT frame and fork will set you back a cool £7,000, with the integrated handlebar adding a further £750.