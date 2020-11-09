Rapha has created purpose designed headphones for sweaty indoor sessions

Indoor cycling pays huge dividends in fitness gains, but the sweaty at-home activity is also renowned for the havoc it wreaks on everything from headsets to headphones; Rapha has stepped in to help cyclists keep turning the pedals to their best beat.

The premium cycling kit brand has paired up with electronics and audio experts Bang & Olufsen to create a unique set of wireless headphones designed with indoor cyclists in mind.

View the headphones: Rapha Beoplay E8 Sport headphones here

The limited-edition Beoplay E8 Sport headphones will feature within Rapha’s capsule indoor cycling collection, alongside shorts, breathable t-shirts and even lightweight socks.

Each set of headphones comes in its own wireless charging case, so you’re never likely to discover you’re out of juice during that final effort. Made from a textured silicone, with aluminum details, the headphones come with IP57-certified waterproofing: they’re completely resistant to water.

A variety of ear tips is included with each purchase, helping riders to tune the fit to their own body, ensuring they don’t fall out and remain comfortable.

In a unique touch, the connection tone has been customised to the sound of a cowbell ringing.

A touch interface means it only takes a tap or two to change tracks or volume, ideal when you want to make adjustments mid effort.

The battery lasts up to seven hours per charge, and the case provides three charges before it needs plugging in. Connection takes place via Bluetooth.

When it comes to sound, there are two in-built microphones either side with optimised passive noise cancellation, so you can block out the outside world.

We’ve got a pair of these headphones on test at Cycling Weekly HQ, and they certainly feel like a premium construction. The earbuds snap into their protective charging case with ease, and as you’d expect from a brand with a reputation such as Bang & Olufsen’s, the sound quality is spot on. We’ll be bringing a full review in the coming weeks.

The headphones come in at £300 / $350 USD / €350. The indoor training collection also includes an indoor training cap (£30/$40), t-shirt (£55/$75), cargo shorts (£95/$130) and lightweight socks (£15/$20).