Rapha partners with Gore-Tex to release three new jackets featuring Shakedry technology

Rapha has partnered with Gore-Tex to release three new jackets, including two which use Shakedry technology.

Gore-Tex Shakedry technology features a waterproof membrane on the external facing two-layer construction, which means that water simply beads off the fabric. It has long been used in jackets made by Gore and Castelli because it has benefit of keeping the riding dry due the lack of a saturated jacket.

This is the first time that Rapha has used such technology and it’s releasing three new jackets, including a Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket, a Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex jacket and an Explore Hooded Gore-Tex Pullover.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket

The Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket is described by Rapha as a super light, extremely breathable and waterproof shell that offers complete protection when riding in the rain.

The jacket combines Shakedry technology with a streamlined fit and, according to Rapha, each seam is storm lined to prevent water ingress.

It’s also lightweight and very packable; folding down to fit into a jersey pocket, according to the brand. The new jacket will retail for £220 in the UK.

Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex jacket

According to Rapha, this jacket is engineered to be used in the coldest and wettest conditions possible.

It combines Shakedry technology with Polartec’s Alpha insulation, which is both hydrophobic and very insulating.

The storm hood and long zip differentiates the jacket from many others on the market. The hood is made from Gore-Tex’s Stretch material and fits underneath a helmet while the zip is angled to prevent irritation on the chin.

Vents on the side of the hood should prevent hearing loss, according to Rapha.

The jacket will retail for £320 in the United Kingdom.

Rapha Explore Hooded Pull Over

As the name suggests, the Rapha Explore Hood Pull Over sits in the brand’s Explore range, designed for ‘adventure not speed’, as Rapha says. It uses Gore-Tex Active technology, which has a three layer construction that is both waterproof and breathable, according to Rapha.

There’s a large chest pocket with internal mesh dividers for keeping your essentials and reflective stripes and dots should help you remain seen in low light conditions. According to Rapha, the jacket even doubles as a pillow for overnight stops thanks to its integrated stuff sack.

The Explore hooded pull over will retail at £250 in the UK.