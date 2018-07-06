Ride four stages of the Tour de France on your turbo with Bkool

Quite a few ups and downs as well as a lot of cobbles in store

If you can’t wait for the action at the Tour de France and have the Bkool simulator app hooked up to your turbo, you’re in luck because you can now ride four stages in the comfort of your own home.

It means that you can cycle the route’s ups and downs with Bkool’s 3D simulation, as well as dialling in your preferred weather conditions. And the good thing is that you can get to the finish line ahead of the pros, as the simulations start with Stage 9 from Arras to Roubaix.

>>> 13 ways to make your ride to work more like Paris-Roubaix

Even better news: your turbo is unlikely to simulate the cobbles, unless you glue some to its roller and you’ll still come out clean and dry if the stage happens to be wet.

Get through that and you can head on to stage 12, finishing on the 21 hairpins of the world’s most famous climb, Alpe d’Huez.

You can probably award yourself a rest day before heading on to stage 17 in the Pyrenees. At least it’s a short stage – only 65km – although there’s plenty of uphill on the way, 43km of it.

Finally, Bkool has simulated the 31km individual time trial in stage 20, so short but fast it will be.

>>> Bkool launches smart bike

In addition, on the three Thursday of the tour, Bkool is running multiplayer challenges with a prize pool for the top 100 riders, with the winner of the pool getting their own personalised training plan.