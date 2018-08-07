Specialized introduces Venge Pro model

The Specialized Venge Pro model losers the S-Works moniker but none of the technology

Following the launch of the Specialized S-Works Venge earlier this summer, the brand has now released the Specialized Venge Pro model.

As is standard for the Specialized Pro models, the new bike drops the S-Works moniker but retains the same frame shape as the higher end model, as well as much of the frame technology.

For starters, the Venge Pro frame uses the same Fact 11r carbon fibre, which makes the frame lightweight – 460g lighter than the previous Venge ViAS, to be precise. As ever, Specialized has also used its Rider-First Engineering technology which means each frame size is laid up bespoke, rather than simply shrinking a size 61cm frame down to a smaller size which can result in jarring stiffness and a dead ride feel.

Specialized says that the bike didn’t skip anytime in the wind tunnel just because it sits a couple of rungs lower down the ladder, saying that every tube shape, trailing edge and design cue was influenced by time in the tunnel as well as external aerodynamics company, Ingmar.

Watch: Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Venge

Of course, there are differences between the S-Works model and the new Venge Pro model, and these are mainly to do with the components on each bike.

Unlike the top end model which has Roval CLX 64 wheels, the Venge Pro receives the shallower CL 50 wheels instead. These are still tubeless ready, and main difference is the bearings used in the hubs. These come shod with Specialized’s Turbo tyres.

As is the case with the S-Works Venge, the new model is also Di2 and disc specific, which means the model gets a full Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8070 groupset – there are no Praxis chain rings or Specialized Power Meter used here. The Venge Pro comes with the new Specialized Aerofly II bars and the Venge integrated stem.

In total, the Venge Pro will be available in two different colours, a deep purple or a black with rainbow coloured typing. Both colour ways are available from a size 49 through to a size 61 and will cost £6250.

This launch of the Venge Pro model follows the debut of the absolutely stunning Sagan collection model at the Tour de France, which we fortunate enough to see first hand and you can see in the video above.